Fashion
Shanaya Kapoor raises the heat barometer in a short black dress and faux fur jacket. Great photos
The post shared on Instagram shows Shanaya Kapoor wearing the black sequined cowl neck mini dress from Ritu Kumars’ latest Fall / Winter 21 collection.
Shanaya Kapoor wearing a faux fur jacket with a short black dress.
Shanaya Kapoor may be waiting for her Bollywood debut, but that hasn’t stopped her from already conquering Instagram with her absolutely stunning wardrobe. Shanaya regularly takes to Instagram to share photos from her shoots and stunning is an understatement for them. Yesterday, she shared a fiery photo from a shoot where she was seen rocking a black sequined mini dress layered over a brown faux fur jacket. Hold your breath because the mercury is about to soar as you scroll down.
The post shared on Instagram shows Shanaya wearing the black sequined cowl neck mini dress from Ritu Kumars’ latest Fall / Winter 21 collection. She paired the dainty mini dress with a suspender with a fabulous faux fur jacket from the same collection.
For accessories, Shanaya chose to keep it simple with a layered gold necklace and a leather handbag. And for makeup, she kept her locks loose with kohl rimmed eyes and a coral lipstick shade.
Looked:
Have you already traced your outfit with this dress for your next weekend party? So let us give you more information about it. You can purchase the dress from the official Label Ritu Kumars website where it is priced at Rs 8,900. The faux fur draping jacket is priced at Rs 9,500.
Check them:
Shanayas’ post also featured another outfit from the Fall Winter ’21 collection. She was seen wearing a floral print mini dress paired with glittering gold heels. The outfit is priced at Rs 6,600 on the site.
Shanaya worked as an assistant director in her cousin Janhvi Kapoors’ film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She is now awaiting her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions.
ALSO WATCH | Shanaya Kapoor makes her acting debut in a commercial. Karan Johar compliments her hair
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
