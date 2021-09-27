2 men undress, make obscene gestures in front of neighbor’s house





The woman called for police security (Representative Image). | Photo credit: iStock Images Highlights Lucknow woman claimed her neighbors were behaving badly outside her house The woman alleged that the defendants took off their clothes and made obscene gestures to her Lucknow: A woman from Lucknow claimed that her neighbors harassed her. According to the woman, her neighbors undressed in front of her residence and made obscene gestures to her. A resident of Jankipuram, the woman said the defendants threatened to assassinate her. The complainant said the defendants – Rohit Yadav and Harnam Yadav – harassed her. On September 25, the accused left her home and undressed. “I need a security blanket” The accused allegedly made obscene gestures and mistreated her when she objected. The complainant added: “They threatened to kill me. They are influential people whom I feared for my life. I was very afraid. I need a security blanket. The accused were convicted of sexual harassment, assault or criminal violence against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty and of criminal intimidation, The time of India reported. According to Kuldeep Singh Gaur, agent of the Jankipuram Post Office (SHO), the woman called 112 and told the cops about her ordeal. Shortly after the phone call, a police team rushed to the scene and took action against the accused. 19-year-old ends her life drinking toilet cleaner after local men make lewd remarks and threaten to kidnap her In September this year, a 19-year-old girl in Agra reportedly committed suicide after drinking toilet cleaner. The teenager is said to have taken a drastic action after three men made lewd remarks to her and threatened to rape her. The girl’s father claimed he approached the police with the harassment complaint, but no action was taken against the accused. As a result of the incident, the accused were detained under the relevant articles of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

