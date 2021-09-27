44 top fashion designers created tribute looks for Alber Elbaz – WWD

According to Ralph Lauren, Alber Elbaz was larger than life.

“But humbly. Every time we met, I was touched by her warmth and her special joie de vivre, ”said Lauren. “He always said he’d rather whisper than speak loudly and his designs reflected that quiet beauty. He brought real integrity to his profession and to his way of life.

Lauren is one of 44 designers who have agreed to create looks in tribute to the late designer for the AZ Factory “Love Brings Love” tribute fashion show on October 5 which will close Paris Fashion Week.

The American designer came up with a version of his iconic bear sweater that resembles Elbaz’s signature look.

“It’s a reflection of her personal style, her appreciation for craftsmanship and her subtle sense of humor,” Lauren said.

Elbaz’s fashion house AZ Factory shared the full list of participating designers, from emerging talents to those running Europe’s most famous heritage brands: Besides Lauren, the others are Pieter Mulier d’Alaïa, Sarah Burton from Alexander McQueen, Demna Gvasalia from Balenciaga, Olivier Rousteing from Balmain, Daniel Lee from Bottega Veneta, Riccardo Tisci from Burberry, Charaf Tajer from Casablanca, Gabriela Hearst from Chloé, Maria Grazia Chiuri from Dior, Christopher John Rogers, Rei Kawakubo from Comme des Garçons, Dries Van Noten, Kim Jones from Fendi, Giambattista Valli, Giorgio Armani, Matthew Williams from Givenchy, Alessandro Michele from Gucci, Guo Pei, Nadège Vanhée-Cybulski from Hermès, Iris Van Herpen in collaboration with Adobe, Jean Paul Gaultier, Bruno Sialelli from Lanvin, Jonathan Anderson from Loewe, Nicolas Ghesquière from Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh from Off-White, Raf Simons, Rick Owens, Rosie Assoulin, Chitose Abe from Sacai, Anthony Vaccarello from Saint Laurent, D aniel Roseberry from S chiaparelli, Simone Rocha, Stella McCartney, Thebe Magugu, Thom Browne, Tomo Koizumi, Pierpaolo Piccioli from Valentino, Donatella Versace from Versace, Guram Gvasalia from Vetements, Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren from Victor & Rolf, Vivienne Westwood and Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood, Grace Wales Bonner and Glenn Martens of Y / Project.

Among the names missing from the list are Chanel, Prada, Marc Jacobs and Céline, whose creative director Hedi Slimane previously worked alongside Elbaz at Yves Saint Laurent.

Each designer has been given carte blanche to create a bespoke look inspired by Elbaz’s heritage or a special version of an iconic silhouette.

The AZ Factory studio and atelier are also producing several looks for display.

Owens told WWD he was “absolutely delighted to send a message of unity and community and I wish we had done that while he was here.”

“I have always appreciated Alber’s soft, light hand with washed gazars in delightful colors, so I gifted one of my grandiloquent shapes performed in his delicate pink washed silk gazar,” he said. declared.

Before his death, Elbaz surprised with a live fashion show during Paris Fashion Week inspired by the Théâtre de la Mode, a traveling exhibition of miniature fashions designed by the Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne after WWII for revive an industry ravaged by war shortages and the German occupation.

“Fascinated by this uplifting story, Alber has long dreamed of uniting his extended fashion family for a new modern iteration,” AZ Factory said in a brief statement. “This year, with the help of all who loved it, AZ Factory will bring Alber’s biggest dream to life.

The Parisian event – with many participating designers in attendance – will be broadcast live on AZFactory.com, YouTube and Instagram.

“It’s about bringing the industry together to pay homage to a great man, a great human being,” Elbaz’s life partner Alex Koo recently told WWD ahead of the event. “Let’s celebrate this beautiful moment, but let us also remind ourselves and the public what this industry stands for – and how much beauty and creativity we need in this world.”

The off-track promises to have the electricity of the shows that Elbaz orchestrated during his acclaimed 14-year tenure at Lanvin. AZ Factory has recruited long-time Elbaz collaborators, including Etienne Russo from the production house Villa Eugénie; makeup artist Pat McGrath; hairdresser Guido Palau; stylist and editor Babeth Djian; and musician Ariel Wizman for the soundtrack.

Elbaz launched AZ Factory – a business with Compagnie Financière Richemont – last January with an offbeat fashion variety show that featured cutting-edge “smart” fabrics and the designer’s unmistakable polished touch. It also introduced a digitally driven business model, focused on projects rather than collections, and integrating storytelling, problem solving and entertainment into design, distribution and communications.

