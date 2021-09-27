A man from Dapper South Bend reaches the goal of a store at University Park Mall

MISHAWAKA Corey McKinney’s clothing store has always had loyal customers.

These customers did not always know where to find it. McKinney, a 1993 Riley High School graduate, sold shoes in the trunk of his car.

“I’ve been to a lot of different places on the west side, the north side and the west side, and a lot of people have asked me why I had moved so much,” he recalls. “Of course, it wasn’t always me.

“It was just a road the Lord took me on.”

This road eventually led McKinney to where he had long wanted to be. He achieved his goal of opening a store at University Park Mall. This store, Garb’s, opened last month at the location once occupied by Aldo.

“It was always my desire to go out to the mall even though I was in the neighborhood and I really enjoyed doing business in the neighborhood because that’s where I was from,” McKinney said.

“It’s my culture. I’m from the west and north of the city, and I really enjoy dealing with these people.

“But I was looking at the big picture.”

And for McKinney, the big picture means having a presence in a place where almost everyone who walks through the doors intends to buy something. This means having a sign above the entrance with the company name engraved on it. It means being in a location where parking is not an issue and customers expect to be safe.

McKinney sells the brightly colored dress shoes, hats, and costumes you’ll see when you attend or visit a black church, and people who are members of the region’s historically African-American places of worship make up a large part of its business. customer base.

However, being in the mall gives McKinney a chance to reach a more diverse clientele. He noted that a lot of his customers follow him to the mall, but Garb’s also gets a lot of walk-in traffic that other stores in University Park Mall get when browsers look for items they can’t find anywhere else. .

McKinney said his secret weapon is the distinctiveness of his fashions.

Fashion and entrepreneurship have been a big part of McKinney’s life. McKinney was a pastor’s child who spent much of his time in church and wore formal suits, ties, and dress shoes.

“My parents made me dress, so that’s what I have in me,” he said.

McKinney’s fashion sense spread to school and also to less formal situations, like hanging out with friends. McKinney said he is passionate about sports and often wears suits and dress shirts when going out with friends.

“They would pick me up or I would pick them up, and I’d be sitting on the sidelines in a three-piece suit watching them play basketball.”

His father, Carl McKinney, worked for himself as a neighborhood car salesman.

“He would buy cars and sell them to neighborhood parents for $ 500 or $ 600 to help these kids get their first car,” McKinney recalls.

His father had health problems that forced him to quit his job, and he sold the cars to support his family. Still, McKinney wondered why his father, who was also a pastor, didn’t go to a job like other fathers in the neighborhood.

“He was able to explain to me what he was doing, and I really appreciated that he could do whatever he wanted to do,” McKinney said. “It inspired me because I wanted to be able to work, earn money, travel and spend time with my family.

“I’m a family guy and I really love the family.”

McKinney’s family includes his siblings, wife Latisa, daughter Camille, and mother Mary Beth McKinney. McKinney said his mother, wife, daughter and brother Don often help with the business.

“My mom is my biggest inspiration,” McKinney said. “I’ll call her, and she’ll be there to help.”

McKinney entered the clothing business because his mother needed help finding church shoes.

“It was always difficult for my mother to find the decent shoes that the ladies in church wore, so I started researching and met this company and started shopping for shoes,” McKinney said.

Soon he was selling women’s dress shoes in the trunk of his car. He bought a van when the shoe boxes could no longer fit in the trunk. McKinney sold his shoes to hair salons and beauty salons. Companies like banks have allowed him to set up stalls and sell shoes to their employees.

“But it all really started in these barbershops and beauty salons, and I thank God they take care of me,” he said.

Soon McKinney started selling men’s suits and moved into his first storefront. He settled in rue Chapin. The store then moved to Western Avenue before returning to Chapin. McKinney then moved to Miami Street, Lafayette Boulevard and Lincolnway West.

The only constant was the company name, Shoes, a name that referred to the store’s early days even though it did not reflect all of the items McKinney sold.

“Sometimes I even sold clothes outside of my house,” McKinney said.

The constant movements and ups and downs of business weighed on him, and he and McKinney thought about giving up.

“I just lost sight of my vision,” McKinney said when asked why he was considering closing the business. “But people kept calling me and asking if I had costumes, and I said if people needed costumes that much, I had to get back into the business.”

McKinney said he actually had the chance to go to the mall two years ago, but he didn’t believe he was ready.

“For me the mall is a big deal, and I wasn’t ready then, but I’m ready now,” he said. “I grew up mentally and I knew the the items I was selling had to be in the mall and in front of more people. “

