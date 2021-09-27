The second season of the Exotic India Fashion Awards ends in Delhi









ANI |

Update: Sep 27, 2021 3:15 PM IS

New Delhi [India], Sep 27 (ANI / PNN): Rajanigandha Pearls presents India Fashion Awards is an initiative by Sanjay Nigam that celebrates the unsung heroes of the fashion industry.

The second award season took place in Delhi on September 25, 2021 at Andaz by Hyatt and was powered by Mario and DLF Malls with Artize, Pepsi and Ebixcash.

The jury consisted of Creative Director-Rocky S, Sonalika Sahay, Maneka Gandhi, Ravi Jaipuria, Prasad Naik and Varun Rana, Board Member of India Fashion Awards Vagish Pathak. Industry members who have worked hard throughout the pandemic have been nominated in categories such as Designer of the Year, Makeup Artist of the Year, Model of the Year and New Age Fashion Photographer of the year. The second season winners are: Pushpa Bector as Stylish Business Owner of the Year, MissMalini as Social Media Personality of the Year, Pujan Sharma for Coup De food presents the Behind the Scenes Director of the year, Akshay Tyagi won the Artize Presents New Age Fashion Stylist of the Year Award, Lokesh Sharma for New Age Show Director of the Year, Maddy (Made Art) won the Cream Bell Presents Emerging Fashion Photographer of the Year Award, Richa Dave won Pepsi Presents New Age Model of the Year Ramp, Avanti Nagrath won Pepsi Presents Editorial New Age Model of the Year, Feat Artists won Blyss by B presents New Age Talent Management Agency of the Year, Siddharth Tytler won Noa Fragrances Presents Influential Model of the Year, Karan Torani won Rajnigandha Pearls Presents Sparkling Emerging Designer of the Year and Nitibha Kaul won the Havells Presents Fashion Setter of the Year award.

Sahil Kochhar won the award for innovative designer in craft techniques, Abhishek Singh won the award for the most fashionable officer of the year, Namrata Soni won the award for makeup – artist of the year, Gautam Kalra won the Artize Presents Fashion Designer of the Year award, Arjun Mark won the Fashion Photographer of the Year award, Anu Ahuja won the Show Director of the Year award, Kanika Dev won the Editorial Model of the Year Award, Zander won Super Model of the Year award – Ramp, Sony Kaur won Super Model of the Year award – Ramp, INEGA won Agency award from Talent Management of the Year, Gaurang Shah won Designer of the Year – Handwoven & Textiles, Nikhil Shantanu won Rajnigandha Pearls Presents Shining Designer of the Year – Menswear, Gaurav Gupta won EBIX Cash Presents Bridal Wear – Fusion Designer of the Year, Tarun Tahillani won Ebix Cash Presents Bridal Wear – Indian Designer of the Year, Anamika Khanna won the Designer of the Year – Jury Choice award.

In addition, Conrad Sangma won the Sustainable Development Leader Award, Tarun Khiwal won the Country Legendary Photographer Award, Muzamil Ibrahim won the Legendary Super Model Award, Shobhita Dhulipala won the Fashion Icon for young people, Sunil Grover won the award for versatile personality of the year, Raghav Chadha won the award for stylish politician of the year, Vaishali S won the award for designer of the year – internationally renowned, Suneet Varma a won the Designer of the Year award (popular choice), Rohit Bal won the Legendary Fashion Designer award for his contribution to Indian fashion and Manish Malhotra won the Legendary Fashion Designer award for his contribution to the film and in Indian fashion.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / PNN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/business/business/season-two-of-exotic-india-fashion-awards-concludes-in-delhi20210927151523 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos