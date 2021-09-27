SHINees Key on new solo mini album Bad Love: I finally became me

I really want to live in America, Key said at some point in the conversation. I’m 31 years old. I can be 29 there. He leans back in his chair and laughs, it’s as simple, filling and open in person as it is on screen, but you wouldn’t expect anything less from Key. At the time of NME conversation with the K-pop star, he was about to turn 31 at Korean age in a few days, but his reservations about the age are superficial. For Key, his 30th birthday didn’t come with classic Hollywood desperation of running out of time to get things done. For Key, age brings a quiet confidence in the path he is on and the man he is.

Nothing has changed [after I turned 30]. I made my Bad Love album [but in some ways] it’s totally different, he tells us about his second solo project on Zoom from some room one fine morning in South Korea. I have finally become me. I have the chance to show the public that it is me. This album is the album version of Key.

You don’t have to be a super sleuth to get to the truth of what you say. In fact, a quick glance at Bad Love would be enough to trigger a light bulb moment. Of course, it’s inspired by retro themes! Of course, it looks like a horror themed fashion show in space! you would think. Beyond the initial surprise and wonder, there is recognition, as high concept work like this couldn’t come from anyone other than Key.

Over the years, we’ve been exposed to the personality and creativity of Keys, which has been peppered in later versions of SHINee, whether it’s their artwork, avant-garde fashion, or music. . In retrospect, then, Bad Love is not as surprising as it first appears. It’s as if the pieces of the puzzle finally come together and fit together with a comfortable ease that leaves behind a bubbling excitement.

Turns out Key knew he wanted to do Bad Love 14 years ago, as he revealed to his fans on the interactive Bubble app. The idea had been germinating in his head for years, so when the time and opportunity came he knew exactly how to bring it to life.

[During] my first solo album, Face, [I was] involved in making choices, but those choices were exposed for me, he says. But this time from the start I was able to say what I wanted to do, what I wanted to create and what was my vision. Attribute it to the idea that the album is almost as old as Keys’ career, but today’s man and the development of Bad Love can be seen as conceptual parallels.

Without my background, without my career and all that I have lived, there would be no Bad Love, underlines Key, Bad Love is there because of my past and what I have lived in recent years. years of my career. If Key is an amalgamation of his experiences, Bad Love is the culmination of his inspirations, a neat intersection of things he considers the epitome of pop culture and how they influenced him during his formative years.

For me, the sounds [on the album] are the epitome of music and a [type of] culture. I wanted to relive them and emphasize them again, he says. I wanted to bring these sounds back because they are the pinnacle of entertainment culture. That’s the subject of this album: it’s not about creating something new, but rather bringing it back and reinterpreting it for today’s audiences.

From the energetic synths of the title track Bad Love to the ambience sampler that set the stage for this new era, the fusion of old and new is undeniable on this version. In a callback to the sci-fi movies of yore, when futuristic worlds came to life through elaborate sets and bespoke costumes, detailed eye-catching images follow Key as he wanders through a desolate, rosy world, Wearing a structured leather riding crop top and fitted pants.

He walks past cages housing creatures of all kinds, some fighting for release, others resigned to their fate until he comes across one that is empty, apparently intended for him. As is often the case with SHINees engaging the Halloween-themed Married To The Music world-building on their latest album Dont Call Me, not all that glitters is gold in Keys’ world, either. .

It is only me. I did this whole concept. I’ve had like thousands of meetings. His excitement is palpable as he delves into the album’s retro-futuristic visuals. I still miss this generation when I received new figures from Star wars and Star Trek, or you just bought a figurine in a supermarket. It was very cool.

I wanted to recreate these elements that I somehow remember. With the outfits, especially fashion, I wanted to bring this generation’s rockstar vibes to mine, he says, then stops and laughs. Isn’t that weird? I mean, people back then wore cotton uniforms in space! You will explode!

Of course, Key would have opinions on what kind of fabric you choose to wear in the space. He takes his fashion very seriously. I want to show my identity through my fashion, as he says. From designing SHINees costumes for tours and outings to displaying the latest bags in editorials, in Keys books, fashion goes beyond simply satisfying a need: it’s unlimited language and unlimited, a lexicon that he spent years experimenting with and can now bow to his willingness to express what’s inside.

I was brought up in a very conservative traditional home. My parents didn’t even want to let me pierce my ears. After my debut, I started noticing that whatever we were wearing, our fans, especially female fans, would buy similar things and wear them themselves. It was a symbolic moment for me, seeing no need for limits. he wrote in an essay for Seduce earlier this year. I wish someday to see women wearing only men’s clothes, just this person doing this and this person doing that, is all natural and no one will blink.

The only difference between men’s clothing and women’s clothing is the size. he said during our conversation. They are not separate in terms of design.

The way he puts it in a very concrete way, like it’s cardinal truth, was enough to show that Key only looks at the world through the prism of his personal identity. The landscape of his life is interspersed only with his personal beliefs, his own decisions, and the things he decides on that reflect who he is today. As long as he gets to be himself, he doesn’t care about perfection and doesn’t need anyone else, as he explains on Eighteen (End Of My World), a song that means a lot to him.

[Eighteen] that’s what I mean to 18-year-old Key. Something like: you’re gonna man, you can do whatever you want. You will fail sometimes, but don’t get hurt because of it. You will be Key. So don’t worry, he said, before noticing that this back-and-forth introspection between the Key that sought to gain a foothold and the Key of today was not easy.

The song is really brilliant, but when I was writing the lyrics it wasn’t really [pleasurable], you know what I mean, he said. I can’t stop thinking about when I was very young, so I was a little sad, very sentimental. I worked really hard in high school, so I wanted to cheer [that Key] up. Despite this, he is proud of who he is both the teenage version of himself and who he is now. In the song, towards the end, I [sing]: I would like to watch the end of my world with you.

It’s an almost terrifying level of clarity, clearly resting on a foundation of irrevocable self-confidence, built up year after year and fall after fall. Along with this confidence, however, the responsibility is knowing the more self-aware he is, the better the road ahead. There are two types of people, he explains. People who are, by luck or fortune, capable of accomplishing great [things] in a short time. And then there are people who have to go through difficult edges.

They have to go through a lot of experiences, fall a lot and get up again, and then realize those realizations. If I had to choose I [would say] follow the latter. Over the past few years, I have had a lot of experiences. Now I can enjoy the ride because I know I am responsible for my choices.

Keys’ new mini album, Bad Love, is out now.