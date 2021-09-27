Traditional clothing standarts presented in Baku [PHOTO]

By Laman Ismayilova

The Inkishaf company presented the norms of Azerbaijani traditional costume on the basis of historical sources.

The First Deputy Minister of Culture, Inur Aliyev, and the Executive Director of the Inkishaf Company, Vusal Gasimov, got acquainted with the project initiated by the Ministry of Culture.

The deputy minister stressed that traditional Azerbaijani costumes have a rich history. Colorful traditional costumes are kept in museums across the country.

He pointed out that national costumes, which have become new trends in ethnic fashion, change over time.

This is a very negative trend, leading to misinformation among young people about national costumes. Therefore, it is very important to study and popularize the traditional costume correctly.

Vusal Gasimov noted that traditional Azerbaijani costumes, carpets and mugham are one of the greatest contributions of Turkish people to world culture.

Traditional clothing in Azerbaijan is varied and comes in many shapes and colors.

National costumes are original and beautiful. They are lively, comfortable and beautifully designed.

Archaeologists discovered a bronze needle and awl referring to the early Bronze Age during archaeological excavations in the territory of Azerbaijan.

The silk clothing found in the Mingachevir catacombs is referred to the 5th-6th centuries AD. All these findings prove that ancient Azerbaijanis could sew themselves.

In the 17th century, Azerbaijan was known as the largest silk producer country in the Middle East. The province of Shirvan was the largest sericulture region. In addition, the regions of Shamakhi, Basgal, Ganja, Shaki, Shusha were also famous for silk production.

Woman outfit

The traditional dress is made with delicate embroidery and bright colors, where red dominates.

In the past, the bride wore a red wedding dress. In Baku, the bride wears a white dress with a beautiful red silk sash tied around her waist. For Azerbaijanis, the color red is a symbol of well-being and happiness.

The young girls wore bright dresses decorated with various golden patterns. Therefore, a bright color palette is a distinctive feature of the national costume of Azerbaijani women.

Fabrics used in traditional costumes include silk, linen, wool, or cotton. The finishing of the clothes could make the simplest outfit an expensive and rich in appearance. With the use of lace, gold and silver thread, artisans have created a true work of art. Coins were used from precious metals as adornments that could be collected by entire generations.

The traditional dress of typical Azerbaijani women consists of underwear and outerwear and upper and lower body clothing. The “veil” bag-shaped blanket and the “rubend” face shutter were the important parts of the costume the women wore on their way out. Women also wore a short jacket called an arkhalig with long sleeves, fitted to the back and chest, with a wide opening in the front.

Unmarried girls covered their heads with a cap-like cap, which was decorated with pearls or silk. Married women tied several scarves on their heads, such a dress was called “dinge”. Hats for women kelaghayi, a silk scarf protected them from both the scorching sun and the cold wind.

Man outfit

Men’s suits have always represented the class affiliation of its owner. The national clothes of men in the 19th century included underwear and overcoats. Men’s overshirts were of two kinds: mid-high collar and side collar. Both had a little yoke. Men’s shirts were generally made of satin.

Arkhalig was cut to the waist and tight to the body. Gaba was a male humeral outer garment, which was stitched with tirme. Chukha, humeral outerwear, was detachable at the waist, with layers and gathers. It was sewn of fabric, fabric and homemade textiles. The Kurk fur coat was made of lambskin, without a tie. Its collar was decorated with embroidery. Papaq or hat was considered a symbol of strength, honor and dignity of men in Azerbaijan.

It was the most popular headdress for men which was usually sewn with lamb fur.

Although in modern times, Azerbaijanis do not wear traditional clothes in their daily life, national costumes have inspired many fashion designers.

