Police arrest woman for allegedly stealing $ 2,300 wedding dress from boyfriend’s wife’s house – Greeley Tribune





A Milliken woman faces a theft charge for allegedly stealing a $ 2,300 wedding dress that belonged to her boyfriend’s wife in Greeley. At 3:42 p.m. on August 29, Greeley police responded to a theft report after a woman reported that her David wedding dress was stolen from her home in Greeley. Shannon Vidmar, 51, told officers she paid $ 2,300 for the dress and was supposed to go to her niece to stay in the family, according to arrest records. Two days before agents became involved, she said she received a text from her husband’s girlfriend, Leslie Neiman, 46. Neiman sent a photo of Vidmar’s wedding dress to a trash can full of grass clippings. The text read: “Exactly where you deserve to be is in the trash …” The text contained swear words and accusations that she was a cheater, according to arrest records. Vidmar responded to the text by asking her why she stole her dress and Neiman responded by claiming that it meant nothing to her anyway. The SMS conversation ended after that. Vidmar told officers she was trying to sell her house and searched everywhere for her still missing dress. Police from Greeley visited Neiman’s home in Milliken to discuss the stolen dress. Neiman admitted to taking the photo and throwing the dress in the trash. However, she said she took the photos at Vidmar’s home and never removed the dress from the house. Officers noticed Vidmar’s garage had drywall and its trash cans were black, but the photo showed a garage without drywall and with green trash cans, according to records. This proves that Neiman did not take the photo in Vidmar’s garage. Shannon Vidmar’s husband Jason Vidmar told officers he witnessed the dress incident. He said he thought Neiman returned the dress to Greeley’s house, but claimed he was drunk and doesn’t remember what happened. On August 30, Greeley’s agents arrived at Vidmar’s home. The dress had still not been returned. In response, an officer contacted Neiman and said there was likely reason to arrest him for stealing the dress. Neiman told the officer to write an arrest warrant against her because she would not surrender. The officer also contacted his lawyer, but never heard back from either party, police said. At 10 a.m. on August 31, Neiman attended the Greeley Police Department. She was taken to Weld County Jail without incident. Neimar faces a charge of theft between $ 2,000 and $ 5,000. She has a 9 a.m. notice hearing on October 21 at the Weld District Court.

