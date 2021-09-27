Meghan Markle paired a $ 4,500 Valentino dress with a handbag that has special hidden meaning





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take the stage at Global Citizens Live. John Lamparski / Getty Images Meghan Markle wore a $ 4,500 floral Valentino dress to the Global Citizens Live concert.

She was holding a Christian Dior handbag made famous by Princess Diana in 1995.

Markle’s bag is personalized with her title “Duchess of Sussex,” Dior confirmed.

Visit the Insider homepage for more stories. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took to the stage at Global Citizens Live on Saturday as part of their New York city tour. Meghan Markle attended the event in a knee-length Valentino dress embroidered with floral designs. It sells for $ 4,500 (3,300) at London department store Harrods. She accessorized with a $ 4,700 (3,450) Christian Dior Lady D-Lite handbag who had a special hidden homage to his royal roots. The bag was launched in 1994 and became one of the brand’s most popular designs after Princess Diana wore it in 1995, Marie Claire reported. The publication added that it was given to Diana as a gift by the first lady of France, Bernadette Chirac. Princess Diana carrying a Dior handbag in Liverpool. Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images She has been photographed with the bag on several occasions, which led to Dior renaming the bag in her honor, Marie Claire reported. Markle’s bag was personalized with “DSSOS”, the initials of her royal title “Duchess of Sussex”, The sun initially reported. A Dior spokesperson has since confirmed to Insider that Markle is wearing the Lady Di-Lite bag and that it is personalized with the title of the Duchess. Markle’s bag was reportedly personalized with his royal title. Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images Markle and Harry stopped using their HRH titles after stepping down from royal duties last year. However, the couple are still allowed to use the Sussex Dukedom. It is not clear if the bag was given to the Duchess or if she had it personalized herself. Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. Markle and Harry appeared on stage at the Global Citizens Live charity concert in Central Park promote immunization equity around the world. “My wife and I believe that how you were born shouldn’t dictate your ability to survive,” Harry told the crowd, according to Us Weekly. The story continues “Especially when the treatments are there to keep you safe,” Markle added. The Duke and Duchess made many other commitments during their visit to the city, including a visit to the One World Observatory and a roundtable discussion with the World Health Organization. Read the original article on Initiated

