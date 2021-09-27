Lake Placid students demand changes to school dress code | News, Sports, Jobs

LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Central School District School Board will form an ad hoc committee of students, administrators, parents and other school district stakeholders to discuss possible changes to the high school dress code.

Last Tuesday, four high school students from Lake Placid approached the board of education to voice concerns about the school’s dress code policy. The school hat policy was a central topic in all four student speeches – students argued that hats build confidence and are fashionable. However, three of the students spoke of their personal unease with the current dress code policy, particularly the way it is enforced with female students.

Freshman Abby Light said school policy ignored different body types, and someone wearing the same shirt their peers might have ” dress code “ while the other doesn’t, just because they have a different body type. She also said the stereotype surrounding dress code policies is that they are applied to female students. “to keep boys from being distracted when they see our skin.” But White said she believes it’s the teachers who are distracted by the dress code.

Sophomore Carly Karpp said she felt the “cover” aspect of the dress code sexualizes the skin of young women. She said that at the age of 15 she found out that this is the time when young women start to face body issues and gain self-confidence, and it doesn’t help when a 50-year-old teacher tells them to cover up. Karpp said she has seen teachers enforce the dress code with the reasoning that policies help prepare students for the real world, but Karpp said that in order to prepare students for the real world, she believes teachers should demonstrate how to be kind and respectful to another.

“They shouldn’t tell girls to cover up, but teach their peers to keep their eyes on themselves and be respectful” she said.

Second-year student Emily Kostoss echoed Karpp on this point.

“If the school is really trying to protect me from the ‘wandering gaze of peers’ they wouldn’t try to hide my skin, but would educate the students on how to respect others no matter what they wear or wear. not “, she said. “If the school were really trying to protect me, they would understand that if they watched my already hypersexualized skin… I would always be focused on the wandering eyes.” Why is the skin on my stomach so sexualized? “

Problem in progress

Light said the dress code policy has been an issue among students for some time, so at the start of this school year, teachers and administration spoke to students about creating changes to the dress code through the appropriate processes, starting with presenting their speeches to the education council to stimulate the formation of an ad hoc committee.

English teacher Amy Spicer helped interested students formulate their speeches. Light said she viewed these teachers as allies for her and her peers; she said they realized the students wanted to change the dress code, so they helped them do it. Light said she personally hasn’t had any specific negative experiences with the dress code, but she wishes to speak on behalf of other young women who have had them.

“I would like to defend those who do not want to speak or who have the impression of not being able” she said on Sunday.

Board members discuss

The Board reviewed student feedback in the discussion portion of the meeting, where Board members and LPHS faculty and staff provided input. On the hat policy, some meeting participants said the current hat policy should remain for work and safety reasons, while others sided with the students and wanted to change the policy to that students feel more “Welcome” while they walk into the school. Last year, during the outbreak of COVID-19, the hat policy was revoked. This year, the hat policy was reinstated.

“Pandora’s box has been opened here … so naturally there will be a question period” said LPCS District Superintendent Timothy Seymour.

Public commentary on the dress code has largely focused on the hat policy, but board member Colleen Locke briefly touched on the comfort and safety aspects of the dress code raised by the three girls. She agreed that the students with “Wandering eyes” should be addressed, but she also said that what you wear at the beach or “at the edge of the lawn” might not be appropriate for school.

“We have to teach them that there are different circumstances and that you dress for different things” she said.

Given the diversity of feelings about the dress code, Seymour offered to form an ad hoc committee to assess the dress code and determine “Current community norms on appropriate decorum”.

“This would be a way for this to be treated in a respectful manner … but also allow the board to adopt the rest of the code of conduct if it deemed it appropriate”, he said.

School board president Rick Preston agreed and said he wanted “empower” Seymour to form a committee. He said the committee could include board members, students, parents, faculty and staff and any other relevant stakeholders. He also said that the committee’s assessment process does not need to be long, but should include input from all stakeholders, as dress code issues arise. “almost every year.”

“You start with three fingers, then go to two fingers, and you know, what’s the matter? “ he said.

Light is currently a candidate for the post of secretary of the student council of the LPHS and she has said that she wants to get involved in the ad hoc committee that will assess the dress code policy. She reiterated on Sunday that the students didn’t want to remove the dress code, they just wanted to update it to reflect modern trends and accommodate different body types. She said students are willing to put in the time and effort to make these changes.

“If you want change to happen, you have to work on it. This is not going to happen overnight ”, she said. “We wanted the dress code policy changed, so we took steps to do it and are still trying to fix it. And we’re getting somewhere, so it’s better than nothing.

Seymour said he would make a short presentation at the next education council meeting on how best to form the committee.