Are New Yorkers Dopamine Dressings?

Photo-Illustration: by the Cup; Photos of Johnny Cirillo

There has long been a stereotype of New Yorkers that their favorite color to wear is black, but after more than a year of a pandemic that has relegated many of them to their homes and sweatpants, it it is possible that some have changed their minds.

There’s no denying that the colors are outrageous now, said Johnny Cirillo, the street-style photographer behind @watchingnewyork, when we spoke in August. From his usual perch on the corner of Bedford and North 5th in Williamsburg, where he stands with his long paparazzi-style lens, he’s started to see a lot of candy pinks and bright blues and neon lights this spring. When people got vaccinated, it felt like a party, he said. The colors are happy! They are happy.

Just call it dopamine dressing a trend that has been double by buyers and publishers, and has resulted in an increase in demand for colorful styles from April to June, compared to the same time last year. People were looking for bright, bold and sunny pieces by Jacquemus and Bottega Veneta, in particular, according to Desire, a fashion technology company and a global shopping platform. In mid-August, searches for pastel costumes increased in anticipation of a return to the office. And this month, searches for colored leather pants have also increased, with red, blue and green being the most popular tones.

Quite frankly, I think a lot of people are fed up with wearing their black hoodies and black sweatpants, or wearing their black cashmere sweater with their black leggings, said Roopal Patel, Fashion Director at Saks. Fifth Avenue when we spoke this summer. Or maybe the popularity of Entireworld’s colorful sweatshirts has also prompted people to turn things around.

People want to flirt again! added Linda Fargo, director of women’s fashion at Bergdorf Goodman. They want to wear sexier things; they want to be attractive, whatever that means to them.

Of course, the little black dress has always embodied a kind of sensuality. (I bought at least two this summer.) But for some, that wasn’t enough. It didn’t seem like fun anymore, said my colleague Brock Colyar to wear the color black in general this summer. And I wanted to look fun! I had put on a sexy black dress to a party, and then I would get there, and I felt like even though it was totally fancy, I looked like I was at a funeral. They also decided to stop painting their nails black for the first time since the age of 18.

But what about die-hards? Even some of New York’s most iconic black wearers have decided to change it up this year. As soon as we got into lockdown and everyone was wearing sweatpants, I was wearing sweatpants and things too, but I was wearing red, the former said. Vogue Chief Creative Officer Grace Coddington, who aside from having iconic red hair, is also known for wearing black from head to toe despite Anna Wintours’ open disgust for the color. We lived in the countryside and I felt like no one was judging me, so it was a lot easier. I started to wear a lot of colors; colorful sweaters, colorful sweatpants. This evolved into colorful skirts. I bought a bright red Prada skirt this winter. I have red sweaters. And the green I love too.

Black is a color that has long been associated with darkness and mourning, so it would follow that after a long period of mourning, people may want to bring more vibrant colors into their wardrobes. For his fall runway, Marc Jacobs started out in black, but slowly morphed into a brighter, more upbeat tone, with models shedding diapers and face coverings as well. Thom Browne also told a similar color story for his spring show this month.

But as a fashion historian, curator and director of Fashion Institute of Technology Museum Valerie Steele pointed out that this might be too simple an explanation. Black is not just a color of mourning, she said. Black can be sexy, austere, intellectual, artistic, practical, punk. As we’ve seen with Kim Kardashian’s latest Met Gala look and the latest Costume Institute show, it can also be loud and provocative: a conversation starter, as opposed to a way to blend in with the background. . A trained eye will tell you that there is a marked difference between Coco Chanel black and Balenciaga black, Yves Saint Laurent black and Yohji Yamamoto black. Rei Kawakubo of Comme des Garons is known for saying that she works with multiple shades of color. There are endless possibilities between fabric and silhouette and embellishment.

And so for some, wearing black will always be a tool for self-expression. There was a time when things really opened up where I was excited to get dressed again, said Alexandra Gurvitch, Head of Creative Development at Vogue. I wanted to be outside and less covered, and have a little more fun. But when I was looking for clothes to buy, I was always drawn to black. Every time I try something different I keep coming back to it.

The color makes her feel safe and in control, more assembled, she said. Black is a character, she added. When I went to school outside of New York it was a way of wearing my New Yorkness.

For others, black was, and still is, a suitable color for this moment. I feel like it reflects how I feel and what I continue to feel even if I socialized again, went back to bars, went back on vacation anyway, said Eden Deering, director of the PPOW gallery, during our interview in August.

Her mother, Wendy Olsoff, who co-founded the gallery, agreed. Were so far from a solution, for me I think it would be wrong, she said.

As fall approaches, it’s natural to want to wear darker, more earthy tones. But according to some buyers, neutrals are the new black. For fall, we were seeing a lot of softer palettes: ivory, cream, beige, camel, gray, charcoal, Patel said of the trends for the coming seasons. It’s a blend of a more calming palette, with pops of saturated color, be it fuchsia, or deep red, or green, purple, or cobalt.

Fargo agreed. [Neutrals] are heartwarming, and more secure, and less in-your-face, she says. After a summer of neon lights and sparks, I personally can’t wait to go back to something a little calmer and quieter.

Stephen Biga, a ready-to-wear designer who decided to forgo his normal all-black uniform for neutrals this summer, says he plans to continue incorporating off-whites, beiges, shades of khaki and khaki. sable in her looks this fall. Often times, wearing all black in public spaces, especially when leaving New York City, is really a strong look, he explained. It can be intimidating. Neutrals feel less severe.

More than any shade, maybe this is what we’ve been really looking for when we leave the house these days: a human connection or a heated conversation about clothing. Color invites! And for those times when we’re communicating through a screen, which we often are, it can be a useful way to get people’s attention. It’s no coincidence that eye-catching, Instagram-friendly retailers like Lisa Says Gah have had a banner year and people are looking for names like Jacquemus and Bottega Veneta. But these brands were also successful long before the pandemic. One of the most exciting young designers working in New York is Christopher John Rogers, who is a master of color. The New York uniform probably hasn’t been, well, uniform, for a long time now.

When I spoke to Grace Coddington, she didn’t say, definitively, whether her recent change of uniform was due to the pandemic or not. If she starts going back to town to work this fall, she could put her old uniform back on, she said. It’s just easier. But once you’ve experienced the joys of color, I think you’ll want to take the plunge at least every now and then, she concluded. This was arguably the most New Yorker response of all: just wear what you want.