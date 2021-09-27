Did Olivia Rodrigo Borrow Her Sexy Saint Laurent Dress From Hailey Bieber?





In Hollywood, it’s particularly taboo to wear the same look as someone else at a major event. Nobody wants to end up on the Who Wore It Best? page of a tabloid opposed to another celebrity! Apparently, however, wearing something extremely similar is A-OKHailey Bieber and Olivia Rodrigo in Saint Laurent are the proof. Arriving at the 2021 Academy of Motion Pictures opening gala in Los Angeles, Olivia Rodrigo shot what many might call a Miley. Basically, she stepped out into something sexy and grown up in order to part ways with her old flawless Disney image. And she looked unbelievable, Besides. More from StyleCaster Rodrigos’ black Saint Laurent dress featured a slit at the leg and a dramatic wavy neckline that put her neckline front and center. It was a bold choice, but it paid off in spades! She looked quite the chic and cool woman she strives to be. Brian Feinzimer / Sipa USA / AP Images. Click here to read the full article. To let the dress do the talking, Rodrigo ditched his usual happiest Generation Z approach to accessorize and was wearing nothing but a pair of black sandals. As for glam, she went for glowing skin, a discreet eye and a classic red lip. She wore her long brown hair in a bun in the middle with locks framing her face. Brian Feinzimer / Sipa USA / AP Images. Immediately I knew her dress was YSLand not just because I was a slave to scrolling runway images. Her look immediately reminded me of the Hailey Biebers YSL Met Gala dress, worn a few weeks earlier. Upon closer inspection, the dresses are definitely not the same, although the concept is certainly similar. The Biebers neckline is more V-shaped than a W-shaped and features embellishments on the edging for a little extra sparkle. AP press room. In this episode of Who Wore It Best? I am here to say that both women are amazing. YSL never fails, and this dress (in its many iterations) is a total hit! I also love to see how differently they styled their look, with Olivia’s bun, red lip, and minimal accessories contrasted by Biebers beach waves, nude lip, and on-trend necklace. The story continues Pairing or not, there’s no denying that this is Rodrigo’s sexiest ensemble to date. But that doesn’t mean that she hasn’t been slowly but surely in the service of thugs! Her own Met Gala Look, also by Saint Laurent, was both sexy and playful, with a sheer lace jumpsuit and a black feathered top. Anthony Behar / Sipa United States / AP Images. For VMAs, Rodrigo showed off his softer side in a bright pink and coral glam corseted dress from Versace, complemented by sparkling pink butterfly earrings. This is certainly the most feminine red carpet look we’ve seen from Rodrigo so far, proving that she won’t be the type to serve up the same look over and over again. We are a style chameleon! Hubert Boesl / picture-alliance / dpa / AP Images. Of course my favorite Rodrigo look to date is her pink Elle-Woods-meets-Cher-Horowitz. vintage Chanel skirt suit, brought to the White House. Talk about a movement of power! The black socks and chunky white wedge heels really sealed the deal. Oliver Contreras / Pool / Sipa USA / AP Images. Overall, Olivia Rodrigos’ iconic fashion moments to date are rare but fierce. As 2021 draws to a close and 2022 approaches, I only see her becoming an even bigger style star. And hey, maybe see her and Hailey in another glowing look soon! StyleCaster Newsletter The best of styleCaster

