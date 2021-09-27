A back-to-work fashion that will make you look cute and feel comfortable





Stylist Darcy Camden shares trendy, office-friendly outfits that you can shop for online. #newdaynw

Fashion trends, office culture and our bodies have all changed during the pandemic. Stylist Darcy Camden from Seattle style knows this, so she joined New Day NW to share some of the latest trends and best looks to get back to the office! Highlighted: Knit Ripley Rader Elderberry Ponte, ripleyrader.com. If you like the comfort and ease of working with sweatpants, but need to dress presentably to be around other humans, I have the perfect solution. There is nothing easier or more comfortable than this chic set from LA designer Ripley Rader. Chic and sophisticated workwear designed by a woman for women. Featured in Forbes, In Style, Vogue. LOOK 2: ENERGIZING LUMINOSITY Highlighted: T blazer and silver t-shirt, argentwork.com The new way to wear a suit in a more casual office environment is to pair a blazer with a t-shirt, easy pants, and yes! a basket. If you’re trying out a new thing this season, let it be bold in color! There is a lot of color theory and research into the power of colors to lift energy and mood. Dare, like a bright chartreuse (a major trending color we’ve seen on the Emmys red carpet!). Maybe a bold shade is too bright for you? No problem, the Argent brand is a great resource for sophisticated and affordable workwear for women, modern clothing like blazers, slacks, and slacks that mix and match and feel anything but boring. LOOK 3: A DRESS TO IMPRESS Featured Brand: Juniper LEZE trench, lezethelabel.com I have a mantra for me: when I’m feeling down, I dress. And the easiest way to dress for work is with a real dress, like this incredible wrap dress from top brand LEZE, a fully sustainable fashion line that uses coffee grounds, plastic bottles and old fishnets in creating their clothes that are so soft they feel like pajamas. This dress does double duty! You can wear it as a dress or a trench coat. LOOK 4: CASUAL FOR BUSINESS Highlighted: Liverpool Gia Glider Slip-On Jeans, livepooljeans.com. I hear a lot of offices have gone from Casual Friday to Casual Everyday and for some of our viewers if they showed up to work in a blazer or a dress their colleagues would say, “What, is the Queen coming? So let’s take it down a notch and talk about jeans, especially the more comfortable jeans that look like leggings from the Liverpool brand. A) They are slip on and B) they have the perfect stretch that keeps everything in place and C) they come in small If blazers are too formal for your office, try a Moto jacket as an alternative to a blazer. YESStyle.com has a ton of pretty, very affordable countertops. Darcy Camden is Founder and Chief Stylist of Seattle Style: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist. Segment producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and live streaming on KING5.com. Contact the new day.

