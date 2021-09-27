Fashion
Shannon Singh shows off her toned pins in a floral mini dress as she leaves the Boohoo showroom
Love Island’s Shannon Singh flaunts her toned legs in a low-cut floral mini dress as she leaves the fashion showroom
Shannon Singh looked amazing as she stepped out in London after a trip to Boohoo’s showroom on Monday.
The 23-year-old former Love Island star turned spectators’ heads as she flaunted her toned pins in a white floral mini dress on the streets of the capital.
The dress also hinted at her ample neckline and hugged her slim waist.
Hot stuff: Love Island’s Shannon Singh turned heads as she showed off her toned pins in a floral mini dress as she left the Boohoo showroom in London on Monday
Adding a few inches to her enviable frame with a pair of beige heels, she grabbed a Balenciaga black leather handbag valued at 1,450.
The influencer wore her silky walnut braids in a ponytail and enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup.
It comes after she revealed she received treatment three times after finding abnormal cells in her reproductive organs – and her mother was also diagnosed with gynecological cancer.
Shannon, who earlier this month took part in a gynecologic cancer awareness campaign with Miss Pap and Call Eve, spoke to her fans about her own personal history of cancer.
Stunning: The influencer wore her silky walnut tresses in a ponytail and enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup
Splash the money: Adding inches to her enviable frame with a pair of beige heels, she grabbed a Balenciaga black leather handbag valued at 1,450
In a candid Instagram video, she said, “I really wanted to participate in this one and discuss it because it’s something that I really care about.
“There are over 21,000 women a year who are diagnosed with this type of cancer. “
Shannon also revealed that her own mother struggled with cancer following a diagnosis.
She said, “My mother was diagnosed with this type of cancer. Luckily my mom is fine so we went through it as a family and I just think for young women the screening is for those over twenty-five.
Exploring the city: She was amazed when she hosted her own street fashion show
She revealed her own horrific experience saying, “I am 23 years old. I have been referred to the gynecologist since I was eighteen.
“I have had three lots of abnormal cells burned and I just want to educate girls under twenty-five in particular.
“You know your body better than anyone. Please check if you think something is wrong. Make sure you are persistent. I am still being checked.
Candide: It comes after she revealed she received treatment three times after finding abnormal cells in her reproductive organs
Shannon admitted that her problems started as a teenager.
She added, “I’ve never really told anyone about this on social media before, but I had a really tough time as a teenager with bleeding and stuff like that.
“So yeah, I’ve been through a whirlwind of things. I think it’s really important to talk about it. You know I did the I Love Mine campaign.
Opening: She also revealed her mother was diagnosed with gynecologic cancer, but has since made a full recovery
She also said she wanted the age for screenings lowered so that women under 25 could be screened regularly.
She said, “So if you’re young and under twenty-five, I know we can’t get screenings – please go get checked.
“It was a little horrible going through what I went through and then obviously my mother. I am obviously vigilant because my mothers had cancer there. So yes, donate if you can. I would like the age to be lowered. I’m sure a lot of women would.
WHAT IS VAGINAL CANCER?
Vaginal cancer is a very rare disease that starts in the vagina and most commonly affects women over 60.
About 250 women in the UK and 5,170 in the US are diagnosed with the disease each year.
Symptoms rarely develop early in the disease, but can include:
- Unexpected bleeding, such as between periods, after menopause, and after sex
- Vaginal discharge that smells or is stained with blood
- Vaginal pain during sex or when urinating
- Vaginal lump or growth
- Vaginal itching
- Persistent pelvic pain
Up to 20 percent of people with the condition have no symptoms.
The above are also more likely to be a sign of another condition, such as an infection.
More than seven in 10 cases occur in women over 70. The disease is very rare in women under 40.
IST HPV is present in more than two-thirds of patients.
Abnormal cells in the cervix or vagina are also associated with cancer. These can be detected during routine cervical screenings.
Surgery is the most common treatment. This may involve removing:
- The upper part of the vagina
- Entire vagina and pelvic lymph nodes
- The entire vagina, uterus, ovaries, fallopian tubes, and pelvic lymph nodes
- All of the vagina and surrounding tissues, including the bladder and rectum
Chemotherapy and radiation therapy may also be needed.
Source: Yesterday’s call
Advertising
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10033361/Shannon-Singh-flashes-toned-pins-floral-mini-dress-departing-Boohoos-showroom.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]