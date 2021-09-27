Shannon Singh shows off her toned pins in a floral mini dress as she leaves the Boohoo showroom

Shannon Singh looked amazing as she stepped out in London after a trip to Boohoo’s showroom on Monday.

The 23-year-old former Love Island star turned spectators’ heads as she flaunted her toned pins in a white floral mini dress on the streets of the capital.

The dress also hinted at her ample neckline and hugged her slim waist.

Adding a few inches to her enviable frame with a pair of beige heels, she grabbed a Balenciaga black leather handbag valued at 1,450.

The influencer wore her silky walnut braids in a ponytail and enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup.

It comes after she revealed she received treatment three times after finding abnormal cells in her reproductive organs – and her mother was also diagnosed with gynecological cancer.

Shannon, who earlier this month took part in a gynecologic cancer awareness campaign with Miss Pap and Call Eve, spoke to her fans about her own personal history of cancer.

In a candid Instagram video, she said, “I really wanted to participate in this one and discuss it because it’s something that I really care about.

“There are over 21,000 women a year who are diagnosed with this type of cancer. “

Shannon also revealed that her own mother struggled with cancer following a diagnosis.

She said, “My mother was diagnosed with this type of cancer. Luckily my mom is fine so we went through it as a family and I just think for young women the screening is for those over twenty-five.

She revealed her own horrific experience saying, “I am 23 years old. I have been referred to the gynecologist since I was eighteen.

“I have had three lots of abnormal cells burned and I just want to educate girls under twenty-five in particular.

“You know your body better than anyone. Please check if you think something is wrong. Make sure you are persistent. I am still being checked.

Shannon admitted that her problems started as a teenager.

She added, “I’ve never really told anyone about this on social media before, but I had a really tough time as a teenager with bleeding and stuff like that.

“So yeah, I’ve been through a whirlwind of things. I think it’s really important to talk about it. You know I did the I Love Mine campaign.

She also said she wanted the age for screenings lowered so that women under 25 could be screened regularly.

She said, “So if you’re young and under twenty-five, I know we can’t get screenings – please go get checked.

“It was a little horrible going through what I went through and then obviously my mother. I am obviously vigilant because my mothers had cancer there. So yes, donate if you can. I would like the age to be lowered. I’m sure a lot of women would.