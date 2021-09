From Apple and iPhones to Ferrari and Fashion, Jony Ive and Marc Newson are accelerating in a new direction

Ferrari may be recognized globally as Italy’s racy carmaker, but this year the Prancing Horse, as tankers call it, appears to be embarking on a big shift. First, three months ago the Maranello-based company staged the first of its seasonal fashion collections by Rocco Iannone on one of its production lines. Then this afternoon, the company announced a new and intriguing hire: Ferrari signed a multi-year contract to collaborate with Jony Ive and his design partner, Marc Newson. Together, the Briton and Australian run LoveFrom, a design agency they co-founded in 2019 before working together at Apple. It seems the Ferraris fashion show where Ive and Newson were in the audience seems to have been only part of a larger strategy reimagined by its owner. That owner is Exor, the investment vehicle of the famous Agnelli family, now run by the scion John Elkann. Lately, Exor has been exploring fashion with more and more enthusiasm. Last December, she bought a majority stake from Herms in Shang Xia, which is about to present its first collection at Paris Fashion Week. Earlier this year, he invested more than 500 million euros for a 24% stake in Christian Louboutin. Added to today’s announcement is a phrase that could prove relevant to both investments: beyond the collaboration with Ferrari, LoveFrom will explore a range of creative projects with Exor in the luxury sector. What they think of this strategy in financial newspapers like The Economist, whose main shareholder is also Exor, remains to be seen. Of Vogues corner, it appears that Exor and Elkann have identified the larger luxury space as a ripe area with potential for growth. The man in charge of reshaping the contours of Ferrari is the director of diversification Nicola Boari. In a statement released earlier this year, the company described Boaris’ mission as preserving and growing its core values ​​of exclusivity, luxury, quality and technology as part of a lifestyle concept. extended. The project aims to create a brand experience that goes beyond Formula 1 and Gran Turismo. cars. Today’s appointment also recalls LVMH’s recent decision to recruit Virgil Abloh to shape new projects in this large luxury conglomerate. The result ? The barriers between the traditionally siled and specialized fields of fashion, technology, hard luxury, automotive design and beyond appear to be breaking down to allow a new, multi-category expression of luxury and design to develop.

