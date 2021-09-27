Must Read: Will Smith Cover ‘GQ’ Are Brands Still Revising The Fashion Calendar?





Photo: Renell Medrano for “GQ” TThese are the stories that make the fashion headlines Monday. Will Smith takes over GQ

Will Smith covers the November issue of GQ in a Loro Piana sweater suitable for winter. For the cover, Smith sat down with GQ contributor Wesley Lowery for a candid conversation about the search for freedom as a middle-aged man and his upcoming films. Smith also spoke about his upcoming memoir, in which he delves into several important relationships and his adventures in self-realization. {GQ} Are brands still reshuffling the fashion calendar?

Amid the pandemic, several influential designers and retailers signed a petition calling for a more reasonable schedule that would deliver clothes to stores during the season they can be worn and institute discounts at the end of the season rather than in the middle. . Fashion businessChantal Fernandez spoke to the brands to see how difficult the fashion system was and if it was holding up. “While a radical and coordinated change did not materialize, individual brands began to change the way they sell and deliver collections,” writes Fernandez. “More have worked with resellers to deliver collections closer to when customers actually want to wear them.” {Fashion business} Vanessa Kingori appointed Commercial Director of Condé Nast Great Britain and European Commercial Advisor of Vogue

Vanessa Kingori, Former British Publishing Director Vogue (and Condé Nast’s first black publisher in Britain) rose through Condé Nast’s ranks as part of his latest restructuring. She was appointed Business Director of Condé Nast Great Britain and European Affairs Advisor to Vogue. In his new roles, Kingori will lead the UK sales teams and unite the sales functions of all Condé Nast brands, lead customer relationships across the company and provide support to sales managers. {WWD} Marni’s creative director dressed all of the show attendees

Marni's creative director, Francesco Risso, took on the ultimate clothing challenge at Milan Fashion Week by choosing to dress the 500 people invited to his spring 2022 show. In an interview with Elizabeth Paton for The New York Times, Risso opened up to rethinking the fashion show: "This season, after so many months of variation, I wanted to cancel any division between the observer and the observed," Risso explained. "In practice this meant that we decided to dress everyone attending our show on Saturday in a bespoke Marni ensemble. The fitting process started almost a week ago on Monday and has been wonderful. We played music. We had a great team working around the clock. The guests who were trying on clothes with you again and telling you at the time how they were feeling, felt happy. "{The New York Times}

