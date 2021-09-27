Kaia Gerbers dress coordinated with the Jacob Elordis red carpet tuxedo





The adage like mother, like daughter has taken on a new context in fashion. The daughters of prominent models (think Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Iman, etc.) not only have inherited incredible genetics from their parents, but they also sometimes take inspiration from their mothers in terms of style. Lila Grace Moss recently brought her personal touch to her mom’s memorable outfit, and now Kaia Gerber is paying homage to her mom’s fashion record as well. At the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening gala with Jacob Elordi, Gerber wore a dress that was strongly reminiscent of a particular ensemble Crawford wore on a red carpet in 1994. On September 25, Gerber and her boyfriend Elordi made their red carpet and green carpet debuts as the event replaced the industry’s crimson standard with emerald soil after more than a year. attendance. And adorably enough, Gerber and Elordi chose a coordinated fashion moment for the evening not in the look or style of the clothes worn, but in the designer behind their upscale outfit. Gerber sparkled in a sparkling champagne gown by Hedi Slimane for Celine, while Elordi wore an elegant black tuxedo from the French designer of the luxury fashion house. The young model continued the shimmering look of her ensembles (which, in this case, is an eye-catching trend that defines the red carpets of the 2021s) through her accessories. Gerber trusted Tiffany & Co. for their jewelry as celebs are a go-to when looking for an opulent and sparkling diamond statement. She put on a modest diamond necklace and a pair of earrings which looked like four petal flowers from the jewelry brand’s Victoria collection. Gerber also wore Tiffany diamond bands Kiss the ring and the Soleste ring, which featured a green tourmaline stone perfectly coordinated with the jewel hue of the galas carpet. Now on the Crawfords red carpet decades ago Gerber casually recreated. At the 1994 MTV VMAs, Crawford wore a strappy dress embellished with crystals in a golden hue. While the Gerbers dress was a slightly lighter color than the Crawfords’ 90s dress, similarities like the sleeveless silhouette, design close to the hips, and sparkling impact were too great to ignore. Gerber has, over the years, credited his mother to be one of the greatest role models of her life, so it’s safe to say that Gerber is also inspired by her. Mitchell Gerber / Corbis / VCG via Getty Images Whether or not you have a red carpet appearance, a shimmering gold dress like Gerbers and Crawfords is always a good style decision to make. Find a few dresses below that take inspiration from their common look. Wear any of these to an upcoming formal occasion when you want to enjoy a model’s high fashion prowess. We only include products independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

