Shanghai Fashion Week Final Program Announcement – WWD

LONDON – The official calendar for the spring 2022 edition of Shanghai Fashion Week, which runs from October 8 to 16, was unveiled at a press conference in Shanghai on Monday.

Under the theme “The Future is Now”, the next edition will feature over 100 fashion shows, trade shows and industry and consumer events.

Chinese designer Masha Ma will kick off fashion week at the show’s main venue in Xintiandi, downtown Shanghai. The main designers featured in the iconic white tent are Pronounce, Ban Xiaoxue, Zi Ii Ci Ien, Awaylee, Reineren, Yes by Yesir and Ricolee.

Yingpei Studio, winner of last season’s Emerging Talent Award, will also make its theatrical debut at Xintiandi. The brand has previously been featured with Labelhood, the emerging designer platform of Shanghai Fashion Week.

A show finale inside the iconic Shanghai Fashion Week white tent in Taipinhu, Xintiandi, Shanghai.

Courtesy

Fashion label Ricsostru will debut at Shanghai Fashion Week with support from Istituto Marangoni, while Hong Kong designers Angus Tsui, Derek Chan, Wilson Choi and Tak Lee will make their Shanghai debut with support from the Fashion Farm Foundation’s Fashion Port non-profit organization. initiatives.

The city’s fashion retailer and the emerging Chinese designer support program Labelhood will move its exhibition space to the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation pavilion on the West Bund. About ten newcomers – Auti Seminario, Zhong Zixin, Ruohan, Linlin Chasse, Nan Knits, JE Cai, Social-Work, Donsee10, Sultry Virgin and 022397bluff – will join the lineup alongside established names like Shushu / Tong, Louis Shengtao Chen , Shie Lyu, Mayali, Yirantian, Swaying, Private Policy, Oude Waag, Jacques Wei, Deepmoss and Ponder.er.

As for the shows, more than 1,000 brands will participate in the fashion week with the official partners of the fashion shows such as Mode, Ontimeshow, Showroom Shanghai, Tube Showroom, Alter Showroom, Not Showroom, Dadashow, Lab Showroom and Hch Showroom .

Visitors to Ontimeshow.

Courtesy

Ontimeshow, the largest trade show in terms of space, adds two more nearby venues this season to host its RoomRoom showroom business, as well as track space for Haizhen Wang, Qiuhao, Susan Fang, Xiao Li and Angel Chen to present their new collections.

Meimei Ding, CEO of DFO International, a showroom that focuses on bringing global brands like Études, Christian Wijnants and Tibi to the Chinese market, said she was confident the market would continue to be very strong. strong this season.

“We are honored to support our international and domestic brands with strong business development in October, not only in wholesale, but also across multiple business channels. Creatively, we see many designers tackling the themes of upcycling and the environment, as well as designs that focus on functionality and comfort, ”she added.

High-profile events will also take place during the week, such as the inaugural She Power Fashion Women Forum. Among the attendees are Xiao Xue, former editor and editor-in-chief of Elle China and ambassador for Shanghai Fashion Week, and the event will bring together women committed to public welfare.

There is also the transparent supply chain-focused exhibition “Integration & Rebirth – The Path to Sustainable Fashion”, curated by Ulio Space, and the new project “M Space”, which will feature guests from China National Textile and Apparel Council, Ellen MacArthur. Foundation, WWF, Kering Group, Inditex Grou and Adidas to share their perspectives on topics such as sustainable fashion and business innovation.

Xiao Xue hosted a panel discussion at the Shanghai Fashion Week press conference.

Courtesy

Eva Serrano, President of Inditex Greater China, told the press conference that “Shanghai Fashion Week is a very valuable global window. We look forward to playing a transformative role in the industry and working towards progressive global transformation goals in the years to come. “

Shaway Yeh’s Shan Future Forum will return as a two-day event with online programs and offline workshops and panels. She said the forum will focus on discussing biodiversity restoration as well as valuing social diversity.

“The new innovation hub brings together more than 20 global technology companies to deliver sustainable solutions in materials and systems. Creative Reels features young designers, such as Wangbing Huang, Penultimate, Kerr H and Rao Song, using their imaginations to fight the climate crisis, ”she said.

Harrods will also invest more in China this season following the success of last year’s The Residence personal shopping concept. It will host a three day community event at the Middle House called Harrods Hive. It aims to establish dialogues with industry and connect emerging Chinese talents with industry experts for in-depth exchanges and cooperation.

Michael Ward, Managing Director of Harrods, said: “There has never been a more exciting time for the Chinese luxury industry… We want to bring our contacts together of industry leaders, innovators and aspirants. to learn from and help each other. whatever stage of their journey they are at. From the introduction of this concept at Shanghai Fashion Week, to making it a more permanent aspect of our growing presence in China, our goal is to foster greater cooperation between the top talents in our industry and to strengthen support for the luxury brands of tomorrow.

For a city-wide celebration of fashion, a series of digital consumer initiatives and offline events will also take place, such as the “Shanghai Fashion and Lifestyle Carnival”. It is an online platform that allows fashion brands to sell their latest works directly to consumers via live streaming.