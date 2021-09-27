13 of Lisa Aiken’s Favorite Things, Neiman Marcus’ Fashion Director





Imaxtree Lisa Aiken is a true initiate of the fashion world. His resume is filled with the biggest names in shopping, the most recent being Neiman Marcus, where Aiken recently took the reins as director of fashion and lifestyle. Aiken’s personal style philosophy is focused on precision, shaped in part by her many roles as a professional taste maker. “I’m a very thoughtful buyer, but my job is also research, so I basically know six months in advance what I want next season,” says Aiken. “If I still think about this part when it is delivered, then it is clearly to me.” Sometimes that contemplated purchase is a timeless Bottega Veneta handbag; other times it’s a bold leopard print Marc Jacobs dress courtesy of a 2011 runway. No matter what’s on Aiken’s shopping list, she’s looking for pieces she’ll always love in. five or ten years. “It’s true what people say about your 30s when you really discover your style and feel comfortable and confident,” adds Aiken. “I now know what works for me and what will last in my wardrobe. “ Our buying habits could use a dose of Aiken’s forward-looking philosophy. Coming up, check out (and buy) the Lucky 13 items Lisa Aiken will always wear, from the perfect Uniqlo tee to the Khaite bodysuit she packed for Paris Fashion Week. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Lili draped off-the-shoulder bodysuit “I have this in my suitcase with me to go to Paris Fashion Week. It’s the ultimate day-to-night top, and with catwalks, face-to-face meetings and socializing back on the agenda. , versatility is a top priority. A need just add a trendy necklace and a coat of eyeliner. “ Point triangle bag “Most of my recent shoe and handbag purchases have been Bottega Veneta. I love the ‘Cloud’ clutch (I own it small and large) but the top handle makes it so much more functional. of them. “ Megaboom wireless speaker “I love listening to music everywhere, and this wireless speaker is perfect for the apartment, or to throw in a purse for a picnic or my suitcase when traveling. This one is waterproof, so ideal for by the pool or in the shower. “ Annual subscription “The best online yoga classes I’ve found, and a must see if you’re struggling to stick to a class schedule.” DRx SpectraLite ™ FaceWare Pro Skin Care Dr Dennis Gross “I read a lot about red light therapy and the various options on the market before investing in this Dr. Gross mask. You have to be consistent, but when you use it every day it makes a difference. notable. “ Short-sleeved, round-neck shirt “I believe investment fashion is the emotional piece you’ll love for years to come, so my basics tend to come from Uniqlo, where I know the quality is really good at a good price. And they’ve got it. created the perfect white t-shirt: slim (ish) fit, shorter sleeves, slightly thicker cotton. “ Togo Sofa Without Armrests “I’ve committed to my New York apartment for another year. I think this sofa might be my next big purchase.” Exfoliating Toning Lotion P50 “I was sitting with a beauty director for lunch a few years ago, and she insisted (very passionately) that adding P50 to my skin care regimen was an absolute must. I’m glad I took his advice. Miracle product. There’s a reason the formula hasn’t changed since 1970… it works! “ Palo Santo candle 14 “With everything that has happened over the past year, I have definitely come to appreciate the little things, even burning a delicious candle made an evening comfortable and almost indulgent.” Marbled glass vase “Another little luxury I’ve been enjoying lately is the fresh flowers picked at the Chelsea Flower Market in New York City early in the morning when deliveries arrive. This Colville vase is perfect for displaying a daring mix of wildflowers. “ Leather combat boots with zipped pocket “Perfect for winter in New York.” Silk sleeping mask “The best night’s sleep. And prevents wrinkles. Win-win.” Teen leather jacket “Because a single leather jacket is not enough, every wardrobe needs a blazer, a biker, a trench coat and a shawl…” Halie LeSavage

Halie LeSavage is a New York-based writer and editor for Bazaar.com, where she covers everything related to e-commerce and shopping. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

Advertising – Continue Reading Below

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harpersbazaar.com/fashion/trends/g37754389/lisa-aiken-neiman-marcus-personal-style/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos