Bride searches for her missing wedding dress from 17 years ago





A bride searches for her missing wedding dress. Susan stephenson Susan Stephenson had her wedding dress sealed after getting married 17 years ago.

She opened the box that was supposed to contain her dress and discovered that she had the wrong dress.

Stephenson took to social media to try and find her missing dress.

Visit the Insider homepage for more stories. A woman tries to find her wedding dress after discovering that she had been wrong for 17 years. Ohio resident Susan Stephenson married in 2004, as she said Fox 19 Now. She told the store that she had her wedding dress sealed after the wedding to preserve it, as many brides do. But recently, she said she found out that the dress she was keeping safe was not her dress at all. Stephenson opened the box that was supposed to contain her dress and she found an entirely different dress, as shown in the photos she shared with Insider. Stephenson’s wedding dress had a scoop neck, short sleeves, and a simple skirt with a long train. However, the dress she found in the sealed box was strapless and covered in head-to-toe lace. Susan Stephenson’s dress on the left and the mystery dress on the right. Susan stephenson When she realized she didn’t have the right dress, Stephenson first called the dry cleaners who sealed the dress 17 years ago, but they didn’t have a cleaning record. of the dress, according to Fox 19 Now. So Stephenson decided to post about the dress on Facebook, hoping someone would be able to put her in touch with the person who had her dress on. “For any bride, past or present, the wedding dress isn’t just a piece of fabric,” Stephenson told Insider on why finding her wedding dress is so important. “The dress is a memory: memories of shopping with your mother and sister, memories of a monumental day in your life during which you felt that you could conquer the world with your new husband, memories of being in love, memories of hope for the future and so on, ”Stephenson said. “My main goal is to find my dress and return the one I have to its rightful owners,” she continued. “She might already have a 16 or 17 year old daughter who would like to wear it someday.” The story continues Stephenson had not found the dress at the time of writing. You can email Stephenson at [email protected] if you have any information about her wedding dress. Read the original article on Initiated

