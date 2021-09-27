Fashion
Best Spring 2022 Suits Spotted During Milan Fashion Week Presentations – WWD
Trends can come and go, but tailoring never goes out of fashion.
From catwalks to presentations, the clothing pieces shone this season and proved their versatility as they encompassed all occasions from office wear to the bride.
Blazé Milano has reaffirmed its know-how in perfectly cut blazer jackets, while gradually expanding its assortment and experimenting with new shapes and materials. This season, the brand introduced a collarless bolero-inspired blazer printed with a floral motif by the Mantero archives, as well as Saharan ones featuring the brand’s signature smiley-shaped pockets.
Cotton eyelets were also first used to make immaculate wedding-ready costumes. An additional nod to brides, a white curly blazer edged with sage green velvet would have had the stamp of approval of Bianca Jagger, whose portrait photographed by Andy Warhol hung in the Tommaso Calabro art gallery where the brand has staged his presentation. The image fits well with the Polaroid photographs taken by Blazé highlighting her community of women interpreting spring clothing pieces with a personal touch.
Kiton continues to develop its expertise in men’s clothing with models with precise cuts in silk, cashmere and linen. The suits were offered in cady with a dress-jacket and a belt for an easier look, but also in cashmere and Prince of Wales silk in a more severe style. Boyfriend jackets with wide shoulders were offered with loose Bermuda shorts. Kiton once again put the emphasis on precious fabrics, such as cashmere canvas for the dusters and trousers and ultra-fine doubles for the elegant trench coats.
A sense of lightness also ran through the Eleventy collection, which aimed to convey a relaxed fit through deconstructed jackets and flowing fabrics rendered in understated neutrals and calming shades of solid or washed blue. The simple, relaxed look inspired a range of different silhouettes, including linen blazers that were roomy in their proportions and asymmetrical with their longer backs, as well as bomber jackets made from subtly brightened up pinstripe fabric. by threads of Lurex.
The front row of the Genny show was packed with personalities from Italian television, a good cross section of the brand’s clientele, who came dressed in the brand’s plaid pantsuits with towering heels. Artistic director Sara Cavazza Facchini surprised them by parading double-breasted blazers paired with bike shorts. She described the look as the result of “months of confinement and an increased desire to be comfortable.” Chances are his loyal fans are ready to hop on a bike for their morning commute to the office.
The characters drawn by Japanese manga artist Ryoko Okeda, known especially for the ‘Rose of Versailles’, inspired the 18th-century vibe that Romeo’s creative director Gigli Alessandro De Benedetti infused into costumes defined by a jumpsuit. male and female elements. Voluminous, draped shoulders and sleeves have become the focal point of a revisited attire, crafted in a flowing pistachio fabric or beige cotton paired with denim for a more relaxed feel.
Couture continued to steal the show in the effortlessly chic and functional spring collection designed by Federica Tosi. Playing with more intense tones, including a warm shade of turmeric, or delicate pastels, like baby blue, she showcased a rage of sartorial options, ranging from a suit showing off the blazers enriched with a delicate front panel and fringes to dress-shaped jackets. matched with matching cropped pants.
Younger and cooler consumers who want to approach costume in an unconventional way will find several options in the lovely Yali Spring Collection, which Founder and Creative Director Pia Zanardi showcased in a charming penthouse designed by Renzo Mongiardino. Focusing on the skirt suit, she developed it in a quilted variation topped with velvet, as well as a reversible linen version with striking color combinations, including yellow and hot pink.
|
Sources
2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/designer-luxury/sartorial-trend-shines-milan-fashion-week-1234948976/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]