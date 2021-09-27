Fashion
Tiffany Trump goes bohemian in a flowy floral dress and Dior espadrilles for International Girls’ Day with mom Marla Maples
Tiffany Trump swapped her usual pointy style for a bohemian look on the occasion of International Girls’ Day.
While celebrating the occasion with her mother, Marla Maples, the socialite socialite wore a flowing midi dress with a romantic floral print. The garment featured a lace neckline, slightly puffed sleeves and a ruffled skirt. Trump accessorized in a coordinating glamorous bohemian style, wearing a pearl bracelet, dainty layered necklaces and crystal hair clips.
More New Shoes
For shoes, Asset opted for a summer shoe: Diors canvas espadrilles. Her navy and cream Granville pair featured uppers covered in logo embroidery, as well as almond-shaped toes and raffia outsoles. Paired with her bohemian dress and jewelry, they created an outfit that was both airy and ideal for warmer temperatures. His sneakers are selling for $ 850 on Dior.com.
Courtesy of Dior
When it comes to shoes, the former first daughter prefers point-toe pumps as a go-to style, which she has worn for years in neutral tones from brands like Valentino. For events or the red carpet, she appears regularly in open toe pumps and platform boots from Christian Louboutin. When not on duty, Trump keeps his shoes decidedly more comfortable, often wearing moccasins or flats from brands like Aruna Seth.
The best of footwear
