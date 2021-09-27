TikTok Mom Supports Teen Daughter, Sparks Dress Code Debate





Phil west IRL Posted Sep 27, 2021 Updated Sep 27, 2021 10:56 AM CDT

A mother of a 12-year-old in college in Washington taped a TikTok of herself arguing with the school principal over her daughter’s alleged dress code violation. This sparked a debate on his TikTok about the value of dress codes, as well as whether what the college boy was wearing was in fact a dress code violation. The TikTok was posted to the platform by @khalesei_holt, and it has garnered over 7.2 million views since its inception on Friday. He documents a conversation the mother-of-three (according to her TikTok biography) has with the principal of Ford Middle School in Tacoma. The on-screen caption states that TikToker’s daughter was sent home for a dress code violation “at age 12” (with several exclamation marks following), then more trumpets: “And the principle (sic) bringing lawyers !!!!! !!! What joke!!!!!!!!!!!!” Indeed, the video begins with the TikToker saying, “So I’m done with this” and asserting their right to record their conversation. However, the manager tells TikToker that she does not have permission to record and mentions the lawyers. The TikToker claims that she is recording their trade for her “protection”. The girl, wearing a t-shirt and what appeared to be yoga pants, is briefly visible in the video, as the TikToker claims: “But she’s going to go to class anyway.” It is not known if the outfit the student is wearing in the video is what earned her a dress code violation. “Not right away,” the principal replies, firm. “So you’re taking her education away from her because of her dress code?” The TikToker responds. Then, as the principal exits the room, the TikToker comments, “So the principal is walking away from Ford Middle School yet again because of the dress code.” She then affirms that her daughter will go to class despite the principal’s decision. The student manual published online has a detailed dress code which includes’ student changes / covers clothing and calls

home ”first. Some of those who jumped into the TikTok conversation saw the headmistress enforcing the dress code in her room. “Really? Mom doesn’t like the school dress code?” One person replied. “Home school is the way to go and she can wear whatever she wants… stop whining, parents! ” Another thought, “Isn’t the dress code sent to parents at the start of the school year?” ” Yet another criticized TikToker’s parenting, observing, “Great parenting. By teaching him that the rules don’t apply. But others objected to the tyranny of dress codes, with one person noting: “If a teacher is distracted by a student’s body or clothing, he is not meant to be a teacher, period.” A subsequent TikTok from @khalesei_holt led to a debate over whether what she was wearing constituted a crop top and whether it exposed her tummy. And another follow-up video shows police at the scene, although there isn’t much context. An apparent official tells the mother that her daughter has to come home for the day, even if she changes her clothes. The Daily Dot has reached out to TikToker and the school principal for comment. The best stories of today

* First published: Sep 27, 2021, 10:24 a.m. CDT

Phil West is a seasoned professional writer and editor, and the author of two football books, The United States of Soccer and I Believe That We Will Win, both published by The Overlook Press. His work has appeared most recently in MLSSoccer.com, The Striker Texas and Texas Highways. Based in Austin, he is also a lecturer in the writing program at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

