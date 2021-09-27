Penlope Cruz in an effortless dress





A party look from the early 2000s to recreate. Photo: J. Vespa / WireImage Photo: J. Vespa / WireImage “Src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/0kAz8AoOehcjhawbNgwHbA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTE0NDA-/https://s.yimg.com/uIZ0/api/api/res ~ B / aD05MzA7dz02MjA7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24 – / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/fashionista_850/a835b555b8bddba3851024504a8a5c09 “class =” caas-img “/> Penlope Cruz at the Cannes Film Festival in 2000. Photo: J. Vespa / WireImage There are some really good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick to your mind, the ones you are desperately trying to recreate at home. In ‘Great outfits in the history of fashion, ‘Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite obscene. Penlope cruz has the kind of appeal that money can’t buy. With perhaps the best second day hair looks of all time, she’s always possessed this effortless aesthetic, right out of bed, making her both a beauty and a fashion icon. Beige and buttery shades dictated most of her looks in the late 90s and early 2000s, but her colorless Cannes wardrobe is more memorable than other festival goers of yesteryear, who opted for more in-your-face hues. For a 2000 party on the Croisette, Cruz wore a simple beige dress with subtle floral details. The lingerie-inspired dress is something that would be flying off the shelves of any second-hand retailer, given the current sexy and laid-back moment we live in. Even then, however, she had an air of sultry minimalism. Cruz didn’t necessarily complete the look, which made it all the more shiny. She could have applied a prominent lipstick, brightened up her wrist with a diamond bracelet, or even tossed her essentials in a clutch instead of carrying them in her hand. But by rejecting these elements from the red carpet, Cruz humanized Hollywood glamor. If I go to a Cannes Film Festival party next May, I’ll copy this whole look if not, I’ll use it to inform my outgoing clothing choices for fall. Add sexy and easy slip-on dresses to your wardrobe via the gallery below. available here (US sizes 0-8). available here (US sizes 0-8). “src =” “data-src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/whh2FgstPlMNwXiD8Q3iYQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEymDA-/https://suioyimg_090I0I09S0I09S0I09S0I09S0I09S07 B / aD03NzU7dz02MjA7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24- / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/fashionista_850/d7ab6f2257c96066a1417862d7634acc “/> available here (US sizes 0-8). “src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/whh2FgstPlMNwXiD8Q3iYQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEyMDA-/https://s.yimg. ~ B / aD03NzU7dz02MjA7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24- / https: //media.zenfs.com/en/fashionista_850/d7ab6f2257c96066a1417862d7634acc “class =” caas-img “/> Brock Collection Tamara Satin Slip-On Maxi Dress, $ 1,090, available here (US sizes 0-8). See the 5 images of this gallery on the original article Please Note: Occasionally we use affiliate links on our site. It does not affect our editorial decision making. Never miss the latest news from the fashion industry. Sign up for Fashionista’s daily newsletter.

