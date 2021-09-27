The best fashion pieces for fall 2021





Does your wardrobe need an update? You will * fall * on these choices

In order to complement the best fall looks this coming season, it’s imperative to have a wardrobe with must-have fall essentials. A fall wardrobe is an assortment of clothes and accessories that reflect the styles, textures and colors of the seasons to create the most chic looks. The best fall clothes offer comfort, warmth, and most importantly, style. Here are the best pieces to have in your wardrobe this fall. Black jeans Black jeans are the perfect summer to fall transition pants. When paired with a vintage t-shirt or flannel, it becomes the coolest casual fall outfit. Boyfriend jeans and cargo style pants are the order of the day, opting for a black pair will be * the * most * chic! Jean jacket Denim jackets are a fall staple because they offer comfort and a bit of warmth, while looking ridiculously cool. When looking for a denim jacket this fall, try heading to vintage stores or search for painted denim jackets on Etsy for a unique look. White sneakers For those fall days when it’s still too hot for boots, opt for a white sneaker. The sneaker will look great next to a pair of leggings, dark jeans or even a pair of jogging. While good for fall, these sneakers will be used all year round for the best outfits. Wool coat A wool duster is perfect when it’s too cold to wear a denim jacket. When it comes to woolen coats, the longer (and looser) they are, the better. It is an ideal piece for fall and winter. (Winter tip: order a jacket in one size larger for a casual fall look, but can be worn over a sweatshirt in winter!) Your favorite hoodie Certainly the most crucial fall must-have is (drum roll, please) a hoodie. The hoodie can be dressed up or down in so many different ways. Plus, you just can never have too many hoodies. Whether it’s vintage, monochrome, or an old sports hoodie, it can complete any look if styled properly. Crazy cool sweaters A huge trend in Fall / Winter 2021 should be fun and colorful sweaters. These are sweaters with a personality of their own. These sweaters are meant to be the statement of the outfit. One thing to keep in mind when wearing a fun sweater like this is to make sure it isn’t wearing you! Sweaters Vests Sweater vests will be all the rage this coming season. It’s the perfect piece for when you want a little warmth, but don’t feel like wearing a chunky sweater with huge sleeves. The cut of the cardigan when paired with a button-down shirt creates flattering lines in the outfit. Along with these must-have basics for next season, don’t forget that layering, multiple textures, and neon colors mixed with neutrals are going to be everywhere this fall. Happy (almost) fall, Yall! Let the * coolest * fall looks be in your favor.

