Fashion
Dress up in a DIY Halloween costume from your favorite Pogue Outer Banks
In season 2 of External banks, Pogues John B. and Sarah have embarked on many fun adventures. Of course, now that we’ve all been watching the show frantically, it just seems only natural that fans would want to dress up as a mischievous international duo for Halloween.
Fortunately, their outfits are easy DIY look to recreate.
Outer Banks Halloween Costumes
Before the release of the new season on Netflix, the surfwear brand volcom has partnered with the series to create a clothing collection based on the items worn by the characters. In the collection, there are a bunch of button down shirts, swim shorts, and t-shirts that John B. wears throughout the show.
You can even dress up as Sarah, the Princess kook, with a shirt or baseball cap which indicates his nickname if you fancy taking his royal position. Or if you’d rather have Sarah’s boyfriend, John B., there is a “Save John B” Shirt which will hopefully get you one step closer to your goal.
However, let’s say you want to pretend on Halloween like you’re a Pogue without referring to a particular character. In that case, there are plenty of shirts to choose from, like this one that says “You can’t kill a Pogue” or the group currency, “Have a good time, all the time” which is also available as backpack.
This entire collection is filled with clothes that will make any Netflix fan understand that you are dressed as Pogue from External banks. However, if someone still doesn’t understand your DIY costume, this OBX sun hat might be useful to have just in case.
Discover the set Volcom x External banks collection on Amazon and dress like your favorite External banks character in a DIY Halloween costume.
|
