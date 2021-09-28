After leaving the fashion industry, model Halima Aden is back – this time, on her own terms | Business

NurPhoto / Getty Images

(NEW YORK) – Halima Aden made waves in the fashion industry when she became the first model to wear the hijab, making the cover of top fashion magazines like Vogue.

She also became the first Hijabi woman to pose for Sports Illustrated and walked the runway for some of the world’s biggest designers, from New York Fashion Week to Milan.

But last year, while on top, the Somali-American model left the fashion industry because she felt she had lost control of her identity in an industry incompatible with her religious beliefs. .

But now the 23-year-old is diving back into the fashion world – this time, on her own terms by being intentional about the spaces she is a part of and staying true to herself.

Aden announced this month her new role as Global Brand Ambassador for Modanisa, a modest fashion retailer.

“It’s amazing to be back in fashion. I love fashion. I just didn’t like mainstream fashion and the symbolic way they treated me. But there are ways to do it. Both, there are ways to still be a part of the fashion world while still being true to who you are, ”she said.

“I think Muslim women now more than ever, we are reclaiming our time, we are reclaiming our identities. We wear our hijabs very proudly, and it’s amazing to be in spaces and represent the Muslim woman,” a- she added.

Aden was born in a refugee camp in Kenya but when she was 6 her family moved to St. Cloud, Minnesota. She gained national attention when she became the first Hijabi woman to enter the Miss Minnesota pageant. In the 2016 competition, she wore a Modanisa burkini and was a semi-finalist.

A year later, Aden signed a three-year modeling contract where she was promised a private locker room during shoots and shows. Her contract also stated that her hijab was not negotiable.

But according to the model, some stylists had other plans and some tried to minimize her hijab or replace it with other clothes to change her look.

“For the past two years, I trusted the team on set to make my hijab and that’s when I ran into problems,” she said in a statement. interview with the BBC after announcing that she was resigning. “like jeans placed over my head in place of a regular scarf. The way they styled it, I was so far removed from my own image. My hijab kept shrinking and getting bigger and bigger. small with each shot. “

At the time, she said her mother, whom she is very close to, was also not a big fan of her being in such an appearance-driven industry and they had conversations about her faith, her identity and responsibility as a role model for Muslim women.

“It’s not easy to be a minority within a minority within a minority. And being a black Muslim, a Somali American, a former refugee, I have so many identities that make me am, ”she said.

In the midst of an ongoing “internal conflict”, Aden found herself in situations where she had to compromise her beliefs in the name of fashion. But when her young cousin expressed her interest in fashion and asked her for advice, Aden realized she couldn’t compromise anymore.

“I remember panicking and I was like, ‘Oh my God, no, no, no.’ I didn’t want her to be in that space because I realized it wasn’t a safe industry for a young Hijabi woman, ”Aden said.

“When I told her no, I had to look at myself in the mirror and ask myself, ‘Why am I in an industry that is not safe enough for my little cousin?’, She added. . “… I had to then [come] to the conclusion that I have to walk away, because I didn’t want to be a hypocrite. “

When she announced that she was leaving the fashion industry, Aden shared a photo from her photoshoot with Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty, writing: “(Rihanna) let me wear the hijab I brought for the shoot. She’s the girl I’m going back to, the real Halima. “

And while her mom is part of the reason she quit, she’s also the reason she’s now back in fashion.

“She was the first to pick me up and say, ‘No you won’t stop, you’re going to dust yourself off and come back bigger and better than ever,'” Aden said. . “[Now] I am using my platform in the right way, and it is my biggest fan and supporter. “

Over the past year, Aden has used her platform to speak out and share her story and by partnering with brands that match her beliefs. She hopes to continue to be a positive role model for women by encouraging them to stay true to themselves.

When asked what advice she would share with women who want to work in the fashion world, Aden replied, “Own your identity, be proud of where you are from… have clear boundaries, and when those boundaries are. upset, talk about it. “

