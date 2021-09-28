Fashion
Kristin Cavallari Goes Chic In Mexico With Asymmetric Dress And Square Toe Mules
Kristin cavallari looks chic in her recent Instagram post. Striking a pose, the entrepreneur revealed her ultimate vacation style. She donned a black off-the-shoulder dress with an asymmetrical silhouette and gathered details to the side. To complete her outfit, Cavallari wore the favorite summer trend: square-toed mules. She opted for Bottega Veneta Intrecciato raffia mules in beige to add a minimalist and elevated tropical ensemble.
Many celebrities are exploiting this trend in different styles of shoes. From Olivia Culpo to Alessandra Ambrosio and Chrissy teigen, square-toed mules have gained status in pop culture.
More New Shoes
Cavallari is known to have a distinctive shoe collection. She can be seen in APL slides, Steve Madden sandals and Golden Goose sneakers because she always favors function over style. But according to a recent interview with Shoe News, Cavallari plans to add more boots and ankle boots to its rotation this fall. When it comes to style, Cavallari leans towards casual pieces, oversized separates, graphic tees and versatile sportswear.
At a recent event, the TV personality unveiled her new Uncommon James collection, which includes gold necklaces, pendant necklaces and geometric earrings.
Step into fall with these square-toed mules, inspired by the Cavallaris holiday style.
Buy now: By Far Lana square-toe knotted leather mules, $ 468
Buy now: Brelanie Vince Camuto Sandal, $ 98.99
Buy now: Good American Standout Square Toe Mule, $ 139
Look Kristin Cavallaris evolution of street style.
Launch gallery: The evolution of Kristin Cavallari’s street style over the years
The best of footwear
