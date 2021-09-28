The 6 biggest beauty trends of Milan Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2022





The biggest takeaway in Milan Fashion Week spring / summer 2022 is that after almost two years in lockdown, people are really in the mood to party when it comes to beauty. But it is not the party of the here and now that interests creators, but parties from another time and another place, like Studio 54 for Kim Jones at Fendi, with all its decadence and its sense of surrender. Or a late 90s meets the mood of the early 2000s, in the case of Blumarine and Versace, as well as Dolce & Gabbana with its sex appeal, glitz and glamor. Below, Vogue brings together the best beauty trends from Milan Fashion Week. Straight hair in poker Nothing says late 90s / early 2000s more than straight hair like poker. Think Paris Hilton, Beyonc Knowles, Jennifer Lopez, and even Jennifer Aniston have already lost Rachel’s waistline. The look went out of fashion in the late 2000s, giving way to more natural textures. But if we trust the Milanese fashion shows, this refined style is making a comeback. See Lily Donaldson with her long bleached blonde, ironed locks to surprise Cleavage or Dua Lipa at Versace, who made her runway debut with XXL extensions. His maximum sex appeal for almost minimal effort and obviously he looks great on the dance floor. Lip gloss Since the launch of Juicy Tubes, there hasn’t been such an emphasis on lip gloss. In fact, the much-loved beauty trend of the late 90s and early 2000s dominated Milan runways, with Blumarine recalling that same period with her glossy, shiny and super-shiny lips. Elsewhere, and going back a little further in time, Peter Philips referred to the work of fashion illustrator Antonio Lopez with a range of red lacquer lips worthy of Studio 54 at Fendi. If you’re in the mood to party look no further than this nostalgic beauty trend and if you really want to stand out, you might want to invest in some Blumarine body glitter. Middle parts Another nostalgic beauty trend has popped up on the Milan runways this season, and that’s the middle part. Less assertive than its poker companion (although the two go hand in hand), the mid-sections can update any look. Go disco glam like at Fendi, with the middle parts pulled into tight buns, keep it cool and precise like at Prada, or sex with a good gloss, like at Dolce & Gabbana.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/milan-fashion-week-beauty-trends-spring-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

