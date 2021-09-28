Raising the red dress flag for a year like no other





It’s not a one day thing to get over it, you know? And accepted apologies and all that stuff. It’s about understanding for the whole nation, the whole country, said Brenda Wilson-John, support worker with the BC Family Family Information Liason Unit. Earlier in May, the city officially proclaimed May 5 as awareness day for the MMIWG. Soon after, the tragic discovery of the bodies of Indigenous children was found in the former Kamloops residential school, sparking global calls for reconciliation. The raising of the flag on Monday now leads to the country’s first-ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. I think overall there will be more interest in helping. With not only the Red Dress campaign, but all the other things happening. We just had Take Back the Night, there’s Sisters in Spirit. There is so much going on that you work together to support each other, right? Miese said. As in years past, it is not easy for some who have lost a loved one to violence. I too have lost my childhood best friend, Kari Anne Gordon. It wasn’t on the Highway of Tears but nonetheless, she was still a stolen sister, right? Miese said. I continue to do this work in honor of my sister, Ramona Lisa Wilson, who was murdered in Smithers and all the families along Highway 16. The work is tough, but was starting to take its toll, Wilson said. -John. Indigenous peoples and groups say that real change is happening and that momentum should not stop. We want it to happen today, not next year, not a hundred years from now, we need it to happen today and we need it to start happening now, Wilson said- John. The Red Dress Society is organizing a stand-in event on Sunday October 3, 2021 in front of Mr. PG to honor the Indigenous women who have not returned home. Everyone is asked to bring a red dress in support. Everyone is welcome.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ckpgtoday.ca/2021/09/27/raising-the-red-dress-flag-during-a-year-unlike-any-other/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos