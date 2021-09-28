Dress boldly with these budget fashion tips

How to discover fabulous finds that suit any budget



At this point in our lives, we women of a certain age might like to style our outfits and present ourselves to the world with the grace, wisdom, wit, and honesty that only come with age. . Now we know exactly who we are, what we like and how we want to be seen by others.

We might be looking for trendy and flattering clothes and appreciate the art of styling, that is, making the aesthetic choices necessary to put together an outfit. Fashion is meant to be a form of self-expression and individuality, but instead, many of us feel too preoccupied with finding age-appropriate clothing (whatever it is) and our culture’s obsession with young appearances.

These concerns should not override the expressive and creative adventure that style and fashion are meant to be. These final chapters of our lives can be filled with unique challenges, but finding clothes that we feel good and look good in shouldn’t be one of them.

Perhaps by uniting we can exceed society’s expectations of us as older women. I have found it helpful to read publications like BEACON and join communities of like-minded women, so that we can support and encourage each other in our individuality and freedom of mind.

If we can get to this, then there is only a small hurdle to overcome to really enjoy fashion. Because many older women think they already have too many clothes (most of us have), they can’t justify buying more, especially at today’s retail prices, just for the sake of it. have fun and be creative.

But what if there is a way to bring home some gorgeous clothes and accessories, play with new style ideas, and feel great doing it at affordable prices while supporting causes? commendable? Would you know about the opportunity? I have.

This opportunity can be found in thrift stores. Since I’ve been in this business for decades, I’m happy to share a few tips I’ve learned along the way that could streamline your adventure and make your forays into thrift stores successful, satisfying, and, yes, fun.

SAVING TIPS AND TRICKS

Go with an open mind rather than looking for a specific item, as this strategy often leads to disappointment. Visit stores weekly, knowing which styles work well with your body type and which colors are flattering and match your existing wardrobe. Although I look for my size first, I look across size categories as I often find beautiful, larger pieces to layer on top of each other. I also buy clothes simply for the fabric, which I reuse in scarves or trendy necklaces.

Sweep the aisles quickly. Since I prefer longer skirts, I look for the few hems lower than the others and ignore the rest. I use a similar strategy for sleeveless tops. As I prefer the arms covered, I look for the ones with longer tails that I can use as tunics or sleeveless vests over my long-sleeved clothes. In the blouse aisle, I scan the top of the hangers to check the collars, as I prefer coverage around my cleavage.

These quick-scan approaches save time, which can then be spent creatively applying various styling tricks, as illustrated in these photos of clothes and accessories I found at thrift stores.

The basics of layering

The layering caters to my personal preference to cover my arms and cleavage. The first photo illustrates this idea. Layering can be extremely effective as it allows me to continue wearing sleeveless clothing. Layers also create interest and make an outfit look unique and complete.

When experimenting, it is important to consider the proportions, as the different lengths of the layers will usually be visible. A full, voluminous skirt or a much shorter hem wouldn’t work well under a thin feather duster or long cardigan.

In the photo on the right, the maxi dress is sleeveless and a bit boring, so I added a long cardigan, two scarves, and three necklaces for a little more interest. In the first photo above, I layered a zebra print dress with spaghetti straps over a simple black sweater and topped it with a light feather duster.



Color blocking

Color blocking helps make certain parts of the body thinner or more prominent, and may disguise areas that you’d rather not show. Light colors are eye-catching and stand out, making areas appear larger. Darker colors fade, making areas smaller or thinner.

I used color blocks here (white placed prominently on my hips and thighs) to give an illusion of more shape in this area. The same black top from the previous example appears here with a convertible jersey maxi skirt / dress (the belt can be folded down or up to serve as a strapless dress, which I did here).

Patterns and prints

Patterns and prints create optical illusions. Large print adds weight. Intricate or loaded designs play tricks on the eye, so it’s usually best to go for smaller designs. Additionally, small patterns all over the surface, as opposed to solid colors, can disguise bumps and bumps underneath. Another consideration with prints is the silhouette, or line, of the garment.

If this fuchsia print fabric were made into a voluminous dress with intricate details (eg ruffles) rather than this simple sheath, it wouldn’t be as effective.

Mix styles

Mixing styles allows us to stretch our imaginations if we are willing to experiment. Accessorizing this classically styled Calvin Klein dress with a trendy bohemian-inspired collar made from upcycled second-hand clothing is somewhat unorthodox. Do not hesitate, as I have done here, to try new things. Mix casual with formal or feminine with tailored.

Thrift stores have regular sale days, which makes these inexpensive clothes even more affordable. You can even find premium brands and never worn clothing. Kiss not necessarily by following the rules of the fashion world every time. You can stick to your budget while maintaining your personal style. Welcome to the wonderful world of savings!

Sandra Wise, 75, shows women how they can embrace aging with grace and style. Follow her on Instagram:wise.aged.wife