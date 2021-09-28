Fashion
Zales is all rocked with Elvis Presley’s new men’s collection – JCK
Among the cultural and musical icons that remain in the public imagination, Elvis Presley continues to magnetically draw people into his orbit among the many reasons Zales recently launched a men’s collection inspired by the king of rock n roll.
The Elvis Presley Collection features 23 styles ranging from link chains and bracelets to diamond rings to pendants both of which pay homage to the avant-garde king and are designed to complement anyone who wants the same swagger in their jewelry, says Jamie Singleton, President of Signet Jewelers of Kay, Zales, and Peoples.
Singleton says this collection comes at a key time for Zales as the brand is experiencing significant growth from its jewelry for men and from men buying jewelry for themselves. Plus, she notes, it attracts different generations, each bringing their own take on Presley to the collection’s bold look.
There is influence on the Millennial and Generation Z consumer by celebrities and influencers to embrace jewelry for all genres: pearls, layered gold chains, diamond rings, tennis bracelets, Singleton says. I saw them everywhere on the red carpet! We’re seeing an increase in jewelry sales from male consumers as men try to keep up with all these new jewelry trends, and we love it.
Putting the collection together required a deep dive into Presley himself. This led to equestrian details that Presley owned of horses in Graceland, such as a diamond horseshoe ring and a gilded profile of a horse’s head and shoulders. There are rings that highlight famous phrases from Presley such as Taking care of business. And there are flying eagle pendants that speak to the fiery independence of the singers.
His style was unlike anyone else during his daring, risky and confident era, Singleton says. We wanted to create something that would embody her personal and courageous appearance and give our clients the chance to rock her style with high end jewelry. Elvis is a legendary pop icon around the world who has left a mark on the music and fashion industry, which continues to influence future generations.
Zales has added Presley’s signature to each piece in the collection as a mark of authenticity and a reminder of his life and mantras. Wearing something that makes you feel like king is part of the fun of these celebrity collections, says Singleton.
When people think of Elvis Presley, they think of him as the king and associate him with Graceland and his famous songs. We wanted to highlight his most iconic traits and phrases to pay homage to his personality, his style and what he’s best known for, says Singleton.
The Elvis Presley Collection does for music what other celebrity Zales collections have done for Hollywood (theMarilyn monroecollection) and athletics (the Serena Williams collection).
From this Marilyn Monroe collection, Singleton says, Similar to the Elvis Presley collection, the goal is to give fans that sense of nostalgia and something to remember their favorite icon. Marilyn Monroe’s pieces were designed to look like some of the actual pieces that Marilyn herself was known to wear with Hollywood pearls, sparkling diamonds, dangling earrings. She was such an important part of Hollywood history, so we wanted to create something that truly embodies her glamorous persona.
The Marilyn Monroe collection is still available for purchase, as well as the Vera Wang LOVE collection from Zales and her new Serena Williams Jewelry collection. The Elvis Presley collection includes 23 styles set in 10k yellow and white gold with diamond accents throughout. Prices range from $ 1,249 to $ 4,249.
Above: Zales recently launched their Elvis Presley collection, which includes pieces such as this Flying Eagle pendant for men in 10k gold with 1.3 cts. two diamonds, $ 1,629. (All photos are courtesy of Zales)
