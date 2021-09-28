Fall brings music, drama and fashion to The Momentary







The contemporary art space has big plans for the season with a bluegrass and roots music festival, award-winning opera and a new visual arts exhibition The Momentary in Bentonville Kicks Off Second Fall Season with an Explosion of Unmissable Events, Including Upcoming FreshGrass | The Bentonville Music Festival, the award-winning ‘Sun & Sea’ America Tour and an all-new exhibit exploring the cultural implications of fashion. Stay tuned for these events here, and see you soon at The Momentary! FreshGrass | Bentonville, October 1 and 2: This two-day, family-friendly music festival celebrates today’s bluegrass and roots music, with Old Crow Medicine Show, Billy Strings, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and over 15 bands in total performing on the campus of The Momentarys. The musical performances will be accompanied by festival events such as a silent film with original live music, top performances of the new music created at The House of Songs, fun activities for the whole family, corners of selection of instruments, great food and drink, and much more. “Sun & Sea», October 6-9: Have you ever experienced an indoor beach day? “Sun & Sea” stunned audiences at the 2019 Venice Biennale, earning its all-female creative team the coveted Golden Lion. The Momentary is proud to be part of the American Tour (and only stopping in the middle of the country!) For this award-winning performance that will transform the interior space of the tower with 13 singers and 25 tons of sand. “In a form or a fashion“, opens on November 20: This new exhibition curated by Momentary explores the cultural implications of fashion and how we shape our identity with the clothes we buy, wear and throw away. The exhibition features large-scale, site-specific installations by six artists who each use clothing to map real and imagined cultural histories of fashion: Pia Camil, Martine Gutierrez, Eric N. Mack, Troy Michie, Simphiwe Ndzube and Wendy Red Star. He is free to see. Enjoy the tower bar In the evening after 5 p.m., head to the Tower Bar and enjoy handcrafted cocktails and stunning views of Bentonville. Watch the leaves turn and enjoy the beautiful blazing fall colors from six stories high. Insider tip: The Momentary offers a great charcuterie special on weekday evenings (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday). Share a charcuterie board and a bottle of wine with a friend for only $ 45! Learn more about Momentarys fall offerings here.

