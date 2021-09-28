Elizabeth Hurley Looks Like A Goddess In A Gold Bodycon Cleavage Dress





Elizabeth Hurley has that glow! On Monday, the 56-year-old model and actress shared several photos and a video showing herself on her way to the “Fendace” show a unique joint venture of Versace and Fendi during Milan Fashion Week. She wore a gold and black bodycon dress, made by Fendi for the Versace by Fendi line as part of the collection. In one of the photos, she posed with model son Damian Hurley, 19. “On our way to the fabulous #fendaceshow,” she captioned the post. Famous friends and fans flooded her comments, praising the sexy look. “The QUEEN safety pin is back !! It was great to catch up,” wrote Donatella Versace. “Mom,” son Damian said, while model Abbey Clancy added: “Unbelievable.” One fan declared her “Goddess” and another noted, “She is still so beautiful”. A subsequent post had Hurley declare, “What an evening. A joy to be in Milan for a magical night with @versace @fendi . So many old friends and lots of new ones. I enjoyed it.” Hurley has been a fashion icon since making her red carpet debut in 1994 with then-boyfriend Hugh Grant when she wore the famous black Versace safety pin dress at the UK premiere of the film. Grant. Four weddings and a funeral. When it comes to fashion trends she prefers to forget, the swimwear designer said Buzzfeed in 2015, “Ooooh, my God, there are so many. I think back in the 80s we used to wear our bikini bottoms here. I’m just amazed at what you looked like, so that should be it. “ Elizabeth Hurley, famous wearing a Versace dress held up by gold safety pins, and Hugh Grant in 1994 in London. (Photo: Comic Relief / Comic Relief via Getty Images) During the interview, she also reminded fans that she had never owned the famous Versace dress that put her on the map and would influence the fashion world years later. “I only had it one night and here we go,” she said. “I know Lady Gaga wore the same dress last year for the dress’s 20th anniversary. Who knew dresses had birthdays? On them again.”

