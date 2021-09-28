



SHANGHAI, September 28, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Enabled September 25, 2021, Balabala, as a leading children’s fashion brand in Asia, partnered with Tiktok China to host a spectacular fashion show in one of the Seven Wonders of the World – the Great Wall of China. Balabala Big Fashion show in one of the Seven Wonders of the World During the big show Balabala partnered in partnership with the famous designer Jason wu and the new generation trendy designer CHENPENG showcasing the innovative combination of trendy design, high-tech materials and comfortable wear to create world-class functional down outerwear for Balabala kids around the world. Balabala has accumulated significant experience and respect in the market over many seasons providing children’s down outerwear, selling over 50 million pieces of children’s down coats. This year, Balabala has incorporated its design themes with “Chinese Civilization”, “Nature in Winter” and “Growth with Dreams” into its product offering. Balabala uniquely combined fashion with nature, trend with classic style, and dreams with reality, presenting new Chinese design concepts with the unique charm of Chinese culture to the world. Founded in 2002, Balabala offers trendy clothing, footwear, accessories and homewear for ages 0-14, offering high quality products in an exciting business environment. Balabala currently trades in over 4,800 stores across the continent China and in 2016 began its international expansion through South East Asia and the Middle East where it currently has around forty points of sale. In Balabala’s world, every child is different, encouraging endless dreams and a wonderful childhood for children all over the world. For more information, please visit: https://global.balabala.com/pages/business-opportunities SOURCE Balabala International

