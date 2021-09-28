DWTS SLAM fans feature Tyra Banks’ ‘bizarre’ fan dress and demand that she be ‘fired’ for ‘doing the show all around her’

DANCING With The Stars fans slammed host Tyra Banks for wearing a bizarre fan dress and demanded she be fired for doing the show all around her.

During tonight’s second week of the ABC Ballroom Contest, the controversial host made many wardrobe changes which did not please viewers.

6 Dancing With The Stars host Tyra Banks wore a large dress that “looked like a fan” Credit: ABC

6 Many fans urged ABC to “fire” the model for “doing the show all around her” Credit: ABC

The model wore a red minidress that had massive fabric sleeves protruding widely from each shoulder in a circular shape.

She showed off her toned figure in the mini dress which, aside from the sleeves, hugged her curves, but fans still criticized the overall look.

Many people have likened the look to portable paper fans while adding that it looks tacky.

One person asked: Wow, why does Tyra’s stylist hate her? What is she wearing in the paper fans?

While a second questioned: I’m sorry, but my first thought when I saw Tyra in that dress was, why is she dressed like a menstrual blood clot?

Oh Lord! This fan dress Tyra wears is not only ugly, but also tacky. The best part was the color, insisted a third.

A fourth has been triggered: I hope someone tells Tyra to stop wearing this madness, it will attract the attention of the dancers. We shouldn’t be tweeting about her bad wardrobe choices.

Also, many fans did NOT want Tyra, 47, is back after replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as host of DWTS last year.

Follow all the latest news and stories on Dancing with the stars

Tyra Banks is still the host of #DWTS Dear God, could someone fire this woman, one reviewer tweeted.

While another added: Tyra does everything for her. Please get rid of his ABC’s and bring Tom and Erin back !!!

On her first round as host last year, the covergirl got many fans talking by choosing to wear wild outfits – and changing frequently throughout each episode.

Last season, Tyra infamously recreated Jennifer Lopez’s legendary green Versace dress, 52, but was ripped off by viewers for being a “nightmare version” from the singer of Let’s Get Loud.

She also donned a fluffy blue dress that people criticized for “looking like a feather duster”.

The model first landed the role for season 29, like herreplaced longtime hosts Tom Bergeronand Erin Andrews.

TYRA’S DISORDERS

Despite her strong background in competitive shows, the actress made several notable mistakes during her first season on DWTS.

Although she suffered a few hits, including using the wrong name on the total elimination, a source at the time saidAND! Newthat “the leaders love her” and that she would most likely return for season 30.

“DWTS grades are up and Tyra isn’t afraid of losing or fighting to save her job.”

According to the source, the audience’s judgment doesn’t bother the TV personality: “She cuts the noise and doesn’t listen to social media criticism.”

Throughout season 29 last fall,Tyra received heavy criticism from fansas they criticized her for “not preparing” for the role.

Viewers called it an “epic failure” as ratings soared below normal.

Tyra’s biggest criticism came from an awkward moment onscreen when shemisread the last two competitors.

Last season Anne Heche and her pro partner Keo Motsepewere up for elimination against NFL star Vernon Davis and pro Peta Murgatroyd.

When the Life-Size star realized that Monica Aldama and her professional partner Val Chmerkovskiy were supposed to join Anne and Keo, she blamed the production for the error.

6 Some fans on Twitter said Tyra was “only concerned with fashion, not dancing” Credit: Getty Images – Getty

6 The model paid tribute to JLo’s Versace dress on an episode of DWTS last season Credit: Getty Images – Getty

6 Tyra Banks mocked for wearing a blue ‘feather duster’ dress at last year’s DWTS Finals Credit: ABC / Dancing with the stars

6 Many fans have said Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews should be brought back as hosts Credit: Getty Images – Getty

DWTS host Tyra Banks slammed by fans for a ‘nightmare’ version of JLo’s iconic Versace Grammy look