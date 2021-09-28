2021 Tony Awards Best Fashion on Jeremy Pope, Jake Gyllenhaal and more – WWD





Broadway’s Biggest Night delivered an array of high fashion moments. The 2021 Tony Awards took place on Sunday night in New York after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic. As the 2019-2020 Broadway season was cut short due to the virus and the contestant pool was smaller than usual, stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Bernadette Peters, Darren Criss, Leslie Odom Jr. and many more others gathered to celebrate the Broadway Achievements of the Year. The awards season trend of high fashion mens looks continued at the Tonys, with the Gyllenhaal, Odom Jr., Jeremy Pope and Aaron Tveit among others looking for bold colors and updated versions of the traditional costume to bring a couture touch to them looks like a red carpet. Here, WWD breaks down 11 of the most notable looks from the 2021 Tony Awards. Read on to find out more. Leslie Odom Jr. Leslie Odom Jr. at the 2021 Tony Awards.

Invision Leslie Odom Jr. hosted the second part of the Tony Awards and arrived on the red carpet wearing a different take on the tuxedo. The “Hamilton” actor wore a Celine look consisting of a white tuxedo jacket with a peak lapel, a black cotton poplin dress shirt and white tuxedo pants. Jake gyllenhaal Jake Gyllenhaal at the 2021 Tony Awards.

Sipa USA via AP Jake Gyllenhaal was customized for the 2021 Tony Awards. The actor, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Play for “Sea Wall / A Life”, wore a custom Prada tuxedo in light pink albastro crepe , paired with a poplin tuxedo shirt and matching satin tuxedo belt. Gyllenhaal paired the look with the Cartier Santos-Dumont watch in 18k rose gold and the Santos de Cartier cufflinks also in 18k rose gold. Jeremy Pape Jeremy Pope at the 2021 Tony Awards.

Invision “Hollywood” actor Jeremy Pope continued the trend of the night in high fashion men’s looks. Pope turned to Virgil Abloh’s recent Louis Vuitton spring 2022 men’s collection, choosing a hot pink tie-up cardigan worn with matching pants and a matching turtleneck. Bernadette Peters Bernadette Peters at the 2021 Tony Awards.

Invision Legendary Broadway actress Bernadette Peters won her first Tony Award in 1986 in a black and purple Bob Mackie gown, and the actress turned to the famous designer again for her appearance at the awards ceremony. Sunday. Peters chose a black off-the-shoulder dress embellished with gold and silver metallic stars. Jeremy O. Harris Jeremy O. Harris at the 2021 Tony Awards.

Invision “Slave Play” playwright Jeremy O. Harris wore a personalized Schiaparelli to the Tony Awards, which consisted of a cropped black wool-crepe tuxedo jacket with gold buttons worn shirtless and paired with matching corseted tuxedo pants. Darren criss Darren Criss at the 2021 Tony Awards.

Invision Darren Criss revisited the traditional tuxedo in a pre-fall 2021 Givenchy look consisting of a suit jacket with contrasting sleeves, matching fitted pants and a silver chain in place of a bow tie. Zawe Ashton Zawe Ashton at the 2021 Tony Awards.

Invision “Betrayal” actress Zawe Ashton appeared on the Tony Awards red carpet alongside costar Tom Hiddleston in an oversized dress with tulle embellishments from Carolina Herrera’s Fall 2021 collection. Aaron Tveit Aaron Tveit at the 2021 Tony Awards.

Invision The only nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for his role in “Moulin Rouge!” The Musical, ”Aaron Tveit wore an all-white costume from The Row. The look consisted of a loose, medium-length suit jacket paired with a matching dress shirt and loose pants. Andrew Garfield Andrew Garfield at the 2021 Tony Awards.

Invision Former Tony Awards winner Andrew Garfield attended the awards ceremony on Sunday night wearing a tonal brown Burberry suit consisting of a fitted jacket and pants, a matching tie and a light colored shirt. Ali stroker Ali Stroker at the 2021 Tony Awards.

Sipa USA via AP Broadway actress Ali Stroker turned to fashion designer Robert Danes’ The Danes label for the Tony Awards. She wore the brand’s “Jolynn” dress, designed in burgundy velvet. Feldstein beanie Beanie Feldstein at the 2021 Tony Awards.

Invision “Impeachment: American Crime Story” actress Beanie Feldstein attended the 2021 Tony Awards wearing a lime green minidress inspired by a similar dress shown on Christian Siriano’s Spring 2022 runway show. The dress was designed with a ruffled top and a ball skirt. READ MORE HERE: How menswear stole the show during awards season Runway to Red Carpet: How 13 Fashion Week Designs Looked at the 2021 Emmys Focus on men’s fashion at the 2021 Emmy Awards

