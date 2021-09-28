Space Force expects to finalize futuristic uniform by year end, general says





The Space Force, which unveiled a prototype model of its new service uniform last week, plans to lock down the design by the end of this year and begin wear testing soon after. During an online roundtable on Monday as part of Defense state of defense conference, chief of space operations Gen. Jay Raymond said the service would put the design on the road over the next few months to meet with guards at bases and hear what they think. While the immediate reaction online following the prototype unveiling on September 22 at the Air Force Association’s Air Space & Cyber ​​conference has been largely positive – if riddled with jokes about a certain resemblance to the sci-fi uniforms – she showed that there was still work to be done. ended. The uniform pants have been described by several reviewers as loose and shapeless, and needing more seaming to match the crisp lines of the coat. Raymond did not address the reaction to the pants at Monday’s conference, but the military generally takes those comments into account when finalizing new models. Based on the troops’ contributions, the Space Force plans to make the final adjustments to the uniform design towards the end of the year, Raymond added. He will then produce a limited number of uniforms for wear testing. During this phase, participating Guardians will wear the uniform on a daily basis and offer feedback on its comfort, durability and other factors. Eventually, the uniform will be produced on a large scale. Read more : 200,000 soldiers eligible for increases in temporary housing allowance The Space Force searched for a “futuristic-looking design” while reviewing 150 designs, Raymond said. It marks a break with other branches of the military that like to emphasize tradition – particularly the military, which in recent years has revived its “pink and green” WWII service uniform. In an atypical move, the Space Force first designed the female uniform and only created the male version after successfully completing the female version. “Historically what we do is we make a uniform for the men and then we say to the women, ‘Hey, go fit into that,’” Raymond said. “And it’s not going that well.” While he hasn’t said when the entire Space Force will wear the new uniform, Raymond said he’s happy to put it on himself. “When the time comes, I will be truly honored to wear this uniform and look forward to doing it,” he said. The Space Force is also in the process of testing the wear and tear of its proposed PT uniforms, with somewhere between 100 and 150 Guardians currently testing them. – Stephen Losey can be contacted at [email protected]. Follow him on twitter @StephenLosey. Related: Space Force unveils new sci-fi uniform View full article

© Copyright 2021 Military.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.military.com/daily-news/2021/09/27/space-force-expects-finalize-futuristic-uniform-end-of-year-general-says.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos