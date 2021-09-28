Ermenegildo Zegna’s new fall / winter 2021 collection





Luxury Italian fashion house Ermenegildo Zegna is known for its elegant and finely crafted men’s clothing, which the family business has been designing for over a century. While still considered a legacy brand, Ermenegildo Zegna takes pride in tailoring their designs each season to reflect the latest trends in contemporary fashion, and the brand’s Fall / Winter 2021 line is no exception. Launched as part of the brand’s #WhatMakesaMan campaign, the collection aims to capture the changing aesthetic of today’s menswear. It also calls into question what exactly it means to be a man right now – an impossible question, really. After all, the definition of masculinity today has expanded in endless ways. Instead of making bold statements on the subject, the brand hopes to start a dialogue about the many dimensions of modern manhood. Luxury leisure wear Our cultural zeitgeist is constantly evolving, as is the way we dress. In the past, luxury fashion and casual wear could be seen as complete opposites – a tuxedo and brogues versus a tracksuit and sneakers, say – but today we see a hybrid. Men are just as likely to wear tuxedos worn with sneakers and casual wear that cost as much as a tuxedo. Ermenegildo Zegna’s latest collection, Zegna Luxury Leisurewear, was inspired by these new fuzzy lines. Without sacrificing quality or sophisticated design, the brand’s hybrid clothing collection meets the needs of the modern man and is meant to be worn 24/7, naturally, effortlessly and without restriction. These garments are meant to break down the boundaries between home, work, play, and events without giving up an ounce of style. Fresh and functional design details In the Fall / Winter 2021 collection, the classic tonal hues and refined fabrics that are fashion house staples remain. New: Comfortable and stylish slip-on sneakers, sweatpants, cargo jogging pants and hooded windbreaker, a range of multifunctional luxury clothing designed for the active and multifaceted lifestyle of the modern man. The collection also features smart design details like zippers and maxi pockets, softer materials like pure cashmere jersey and more relaxed silhouettes. One example is the (RE) Jacket, a casual jacket that embodies the spirit of a men’s shirt. Designed to be an alternative to the traditional blazer, this garment perfectly combines tailoring and utility, formal and casual, inside and out. A liberating approach to men’s fashion The brand isn’t talking about a reboot, says creative director Alessandro Sartori, but rather a reboot of what contemporary menswear means. Today’s notion of masculinity is changeable, fluid, and most importantly, whatever you want it to be. Gone are the archaic ideals of gender identity, Sartori says. Now, finally, men have the freedom to be fragile, sincere, different and genuine. Zegna hopes to create a community of global voices that resets the conversation about what it means to be a man today. In this way, argues Zegna, masculinity is not contested but rather enriched. As the world redefines the gender constraints of the past and embraces freedom of expression, fashion should follow suit. #What makes a man The brand aims to stimulate dialogue on this complex topic with the hashtag #WhatMakesAMan. By using this prompt, Zegna hopes to reset the conversation about what it means to be a man today. Care to share? They are all ears. Discover the collection

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.esquire.com/style/a37623822/ermenegildo-zegna-wants-you-to-rethink-your-wardrobe/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos