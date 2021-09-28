Fashion
Bring the past to life with historic clothing | New
Would you be able to last a day in meadow-style clothing?
Well, historical guide and reenactor Teresa Weishaar asks this question every time she prepares for a visit to the Heritage Center. However, Weishaar demanded the right to dress before accepting the position of tour guide.
On each tour, she wears her own recreations of prairie fashion, from mourning dresses and beanies to historically arched undergarments.
To prepare well, Weishaar starts with his shoes and socks.
You need to put on your shoes and socks first because once you start adding clothes you can’t see your feet anymore, Weishaar said.
For most children’s, men’s, and some simpler women’s shoes, most did not have a left or right foot. Instead, they would conform to the feet of the wearers. Most of the women living on the farms wore men’s shoes to be able to complete their work during the day.
As the shoes covered their feet, the women remembered to cover their heads with caps, which Weishaar said could be a bit disorienting for a first person.
It’s like having blinders on, you can’t see in your peripheral vision, and there’s an echo when you speak, Weishaar said.
Beanies have become a necessary part of many prairie women’s outfits for the practical purpose of shielding from the Kansas winds and dust. Richer women wore bonnets with ornaments, as they did not have to worry about working on the farm.
The separation of clothing between rich and poor residents of the Prairies could be seen right down to their underwear.
I had to return the underwear, because the rich had a maid or someone helping them by tying all the strings that are in the back, Weishaar said.
All of these (couture) patterns are what rich women would wear because you can’t work and help your husband dress properly, Weishaar added.
Even with their more traditional plain clothing, the women of the Prairies would still make sure they had their Sunday clothes ready for church.
Women love fancy stuff, Weishaar said. If you work on a farm, you only get dressed one day a week and you go to church on Sundays.
However, another well-groomed dress found in a prairie woman’s closet, the mourning gown used at different stages of mourning.
In Victorian times, there were three stages of mourning, if you lost your husband for the first mourning (period) you would wear black, Weishaar said.
Later periods of mourning would allow more varied colors and patterns in clothing. The tradition began with Queen Victoria who mourned her husband Prince Edward and wore only black until her own death. Inside the deep plains, European fashion influences American outfits on a daily basis.
They would like to see a ladies’ book (magazine), Weishaar said. It contained motifs from the most fashionable Parisian fashion. Women have always been interested in fashion, even if you live in the middle of nowhere and women always swap designs.
With many settlers arriving in boxcars, families made sure to bring the bare essentials, so a limited amount of clothing for each member. The limited amount of clothing and the high prices of some fabrics, most families would reuse the fabric.
It would be a bit like your Sunday dress becomes your everyday dress, your everyday dress becomes your laundry dress, your laundry dress becomes your daughter’s apron, Weishaar said.
Ultimately, the fabric would be used for patchwork quilts to keep families warm during the prairie winter.
