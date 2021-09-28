Introducing the GUESS Originals x Anna Nicole Smith Collection by Cali Thornhill Dewitt for Fall 2021 | Business





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 27, 2021– GUESS Originals takes a moment to celebrate the life and legacy of one of the most iconic models not only from GUESS, but the fashion industry as a whole – Anna Nicole Smith. The 32-piece men’s and women’s collection will be available from October 7, 2021 at select GUESS retail stores and GUESS Originals pop-ups around the world, as well as in riddles.com and select styles on urbanoutfitters.com. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005532/en/ Introducing the GUESS Originals x Anna Nicole Smith collection by Cali Thornhill Dewitt for fall 2021; Sydney Sweeney debuts with GUESS Originals (Photo: Business Wire) The GUESS Originals x Anna Nicole Smith collection by Cali Thornhill Dewitt looks back at the famous GUESS images. The collection and marketing were designed in collaboration with artist Cali Thornhill Dewitt, who helped create the 2018 Did You Miss Me? Anna Nicole Smith GUESS Originals Capsule. Cali Dewitt was born in 1973 in British Columbia. He is a multidisciplinary artist who lives and works in Los Angeles. Campaign features Euphoria and White lotus star, Sydney Sweeney and recreates previous Anna Nicole Smith shoots from 1992 which were directed by Paul Marciano and shot by Daniela Federici. The new campaign, featuring Sweeney, was shot by Kenneth Cappello in Malibu, Calif., Under the creative direction of GUESS Director of Brand Partnerships, Nicolai Marciano. Anna Nicole Smith is essential to ’90s fashion. Anna’s legendary beach photoshoot is revived for this collection and the campaign with Sydney Sweeney is the perfect timeless moment to continue celebrating one of GUESS’s most iconic with a new generation. Nicolai Marciano, Director of Brand Partnerships The collection, inspired by the ocean hues from the original 1993 Miami photoshoot by Wayne maser, uses teal as the key color and blends in with classic shades of black, white and red. Anna Nicole Smith’s signature is digitized in each style for a special touch, along with Dewitt’s iconic phrase Did You Miss Me? These unique personal details, combined with both vintage and classic silhouettes, create a moment that is both true to Anna’s legacy as a style icon and the spirit of GUESS ’90s trends. The men’s collection has a selection of long and short sleeve t-shirts, sweatshirts, crew neck pullovers, hoodies and a black denim jacket and matching pants. The women’s capsule includes a range of t-shirts, mesh shirts, bodysuits, sweaters, sweatpants, crewnecks, jumpsuits and includes a matching gingham jacket and pants as well as a jacket and teal denim pants. Made with a combination of water-based and discharge inks, Anna Nicole Smiths photo reel graphics never seen before the 1993 calendar are printed on a variety of tops and t-shirts in men’s capsules and women. An assortment of hats, tote bags, socks, sunglasses complete the collection and enhance every look. Cali Thornhill Dewitt’s GUESS Originals x Anna Nicole Smith collection prices range from $ 12 to $ 248 for shirts, jackets, denim, socks, hats and handbags. About GUESS ?, Inc . Founded in 1981, GUESS started out as a jeans company and has since grown successfully into a global lifestyle brand. Guess ?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary clothing, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. To guess? are the products distributed through the Guess brand? as well as better department stores and specialty stores around the world. As of July 31, 2021, the Company directly operated 1,046 retail stores in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company’s partners and distributors operated 551 additional retail stores around the world. As of July 31, 2021, the Company and its partners and distributors were operating in approximately 100 countries around the world. For more information about the Company, please visit www.deviner.com. About GUESS Originals Fueled by the past, improved by the future. GUESS Originals is a heritage-inspired division that aligns with contemporary fits and craftsmanship. The collections are created to serve an emerging clientele with marketing and experiential moments to support strategic business partners. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005532/en/ CONTACT: Kaitlyn Quail GUESS ?, Inc. 212.852.0568 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER DETAILS MAJOR ONLINE STORES WOMEN ENTERTAINMENT CELEBRITY MEN’S FASHION RETAIL CONSUMERS TEENS SOURCE: GUESS ?, Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 09/27/2021 11:00 a.m. / DISC: 09/27/2021 11:02 a.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005532/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/news/business/introducing-the-guess-originals-x-anna-nicole-smith-collection-by-cali-thornhill-dewitt-for-fall/article_352b74ed-7905-5513-a7e7-bf65d9d8edaf.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos