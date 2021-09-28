Paris Fashion Week Spring 2022

PARIS As Paris Fashion Week returns to physical formats, Belgian designer Meryll Rogge, Los Angeles Airei and Didu, based in Shanghai, are three labels that mark the official calendar this season.

AIREI

The word airei came to designer Drew Curry in a dream. Looking at it the next morning, he discovered that this ancient Greek word had two meanings, cut or lift, which matched because my process is literally cutting, rebuilding in an attempt to lift. [the underdogs], he said.

More from WWD

A look at Drew Currys’ Spring 2022 collection for Airei. – Credit: Angella Choe / Courtesy of Airei

Angella Choe / Courtesy of Airei

But it’s not about leaving things unfinished or taking them apart. Curry uses this medium of artisanal process to expose the stories contained in the clothes, using the visible threads as a way to highlight the important parts of the collections focused on men’s clothing. But I found that many of my first clients were women, he noted.

The fall 2021 collection was an exploration of the cotton industry and the people it has touched over time, he said, explaining how he reworked work clothes with craftsmanship to give them a feeling of fragility.

For his spring 2022 follow-up collection titled I Like America and America Likes Me After a famous performance by Joseph Beuys involving the artist locked up with a wild coyote, Curry highlights how two initially hostile parties can come together, using yarn to mimic frayed edges, wrinkled fabric, or torn seams.

I can’t change what’s going on in the world like racism, but I try to share stories of unity and healing in hopes of inspiring [that path], he said. The collection will be presented from September 27 to October 4 by appointment in Paris.

His Own Path is a winding story that begins in his hometown of Tacoma, Washington, winds through the Indian metropolis of Kolkata and ends in Los Angeles, where he now lives.

The story continues

It’s been a 10-year journey of trying to find my voice, do stuff, fail and then do more stuff, said the self-taught designer, who learned his craft through observation and working for the godfather of denim, Adriano Goldschmied. It got to a point where I considered quitting, but decided it was out of my hands. I figured I could be 80 and make clothes, if that was the time it took.

He didn’t have to wait long. The following months were a dizzying rush for Curry, whose first collection was picked up exclusively by Dover Street Market Ginza, New York and Los Angeles, and who can already name artists like SZA, Bad Bunny and Kanye West among his early fans. .

AS-TU

I wasn’t planning on launching a brand right after school because I was always afraid to do something on my own. What I wanted was to find an internship, said Di Du, a Shanghai-based designer, whose designs were already spotted at Ariana Grande before graduating in 2019 from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp.

A look from the Didus spring 2022 collection. – Credit: Zhongjia Sun / Courtesy of Didu

Zhongjia Sun / Courtesy of Didu

There was no time to think about it after that, as retailers like H. Lorenzo in Los Angeles and GR8 in Tokyo came knocking on the door. The same is true of global names like Kylie Jenner, Cardi B and Charli DAmelio, who were drawn to her curvaceous designs that Du wanted to exemplify in the female form, using stitching to strengthen the body by reinforcing its lines rather than to cover it. , she said on WeChat from Shanghai.

Spot razor-sharp silhouettes where skin plays hide-and-seek in unusual places: under the collarbones, or inside the elbows, through cropped proportions, deliberately cut panels, or just using the tension of the zippers.

I don’t really like seeing the identity of such a sweet woman. I want her to be powerful, crisp and independent, Du said, adding that this was one reason she rarely used embellishments, relying on prints and construction for the effect, maybe the only point. stationary of the Didu universe.

I’m not the type of designer who continues with a signature or technique, she said, adding that she liked the idea of ​​challenging yourself to continue each collection with something new.

A sense of gender fluidity emerges in her collections as empowerment is not limited to a body shape or a label for Du, who has built a strong community on the fair playing field of social platforms.

Based in Shanghai, it’s a label she’s keen to get rid of. As soon as the travel restrictions are lifted, Du plans to move to Paris because he misses his creative crowd based in Europe and because his pandemic-triggered return to China now seems limited in terms of creative collaborations. Besides, I could always find this internship, she joked.

In the meantime, her first showing on the official calendar looks like an accomplishment and likes to stick it out to all who have called. [her] work too naked or too weird. Paris is where my crowd meets with my aesthetic [references], like Paris-based Argentinian filmmaker Gaspar No whose film Into the Void inspired the Didu fall 2021 collection.

For Spring 2022, she’ll be inviting audiences to a Last Dance of Life with liquid-looking fabrics and cowboy-inspired lace-up denim still a winning category for Du. Its digital presentation for September 29 is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on the official calendar.

MERYLL ROGGE

When the time came to name her brand, Belgian designer Meryll Rogge considered several options before deciding on her own nickname. [Another name] I felt so dishonest or something. There was a kind of simplicity in having my own name, she said on a phone call from her family home in Ghent, Belgium.

A look from the Meryll Rogges spring 2022 collection which will be presented in Paris on September 29. – Credit: Jorre Janssens / Courtesy of Meryll Rogge

Jorre Janssens / Courtesy of Meryll Rogge

Another idea she considered simple? Create clothes that last a lifetime because she thinks they can’t be disposable and should have a lasting quality that you can take them off in two, 10, or 20 years.

A former student of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, whose childhood dream was to become an illustrator, Rogge eventually moved to New York and changed paint for textile samples. After climbing the ranks to become chief designer at Marc Jacobs for seven years, she returned to Antwerp to work for Dries van Noten before going solo.

Even in the unenviable context of a pandemic, its first two collections were well received, garnering an enviable list of retailers that includes Ssense, Net-a-porter, Bergdorf Goodman, Isetan and Lane Crawford, who appreciated the sophisticated details. designers, a bold use of color and a retro-chic vibe.

And although she leans more towards women’s clothing, Rogge has drawn a significant number of men drawn to her clever revisits of skating classics across the gender spectrum.

Giving specific benchmarks is something Rogge thinks fashion should forget. After all, you don’t have to know the story or the concept to appreciate the clothes. Most people don’t even know what a collection of seasons looks like when they walk into a store, she said, noting that vintage clothing is often more interesting for its mysterious provenance.

It’s also why she called her spring 2022 collection All Talk because the whole point of fashion is to make people happy, or at least to feel something. In the end, it’s okay to shut up and let them enjoy [the clothes] as they wish.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE:

Brands return to physical formats in Paris for women’s shows

The best of WWD

Sign up for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.