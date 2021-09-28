



New York, New York – (Newsfile Corp. – September 27, 2021) – Track 7 heralds a successful Fashion Weekend. McKenna Mallory for Citizen Jane Track 7, an expansive style market and the only hybrid platform of its kind, debuted at New York Fashion Week, showcasing catwalks from 24 established and independent designers on Thursday and Friday September 9 and 10, at Sony Hall, 235 West 46e Street, near the Paramount hotel. Track 7 is a vertical platform that paves the way for the next generation of fashion designers by providing a world-class platform and fashion incubator for independent designers and renowned brands to showcase their collections every season. Naeem Kham kicked off the two-day event with a sensational show on the morning of Thursday, September 9e, which transported guests to a luxurious tropical paradise filled with beautiful ball gowns and mini dresses as well as sets of pants, capes and shorts. The mix of bright colors and floral and animal prints combined with sparkle to create a wearable whimsy. Emmy Award Winner Anne Heche and fashion influencer Arika Sato were at the forefront of Thursday Night shows where the Texas-based lifestyle brand The legends are made, Romanian unisex ready-to-wear brand Hardcore Fashion, streetwear line PURE and luxury designer Lulu and Gigi Sewing all have launched exciting new collections. The fitness brand was also present Energy equipment, youth fashion brand Ydamys Simo, hawaiian brand Dezigns by Kamohoalii, surreal designer Renancio, and Citizen Jeanne (a first collection of DJ Citizen Jane). A sign of the times, sportswear and sportswear were heavy on the track with a new collection starting from Athletic Balance, and influencer fashion brand for teenagers CHICK, by launching a chic and functional new line of athleisure-inspired pieces. Renowned journalist and Forbes donor Joseph DeAcetis launched its new brand of men’s clothing Potro, a celebration of the laid-back man’s lifestyle, in the opening show Friday. One of the most recognizable names in menswear, DeAcetis said: “There is no better place to start Potro than Runway 7. It offers a totally unique experience for brands and consumers during Fashion Week. New York.” The collection included luxury polo shirts, denim, shorts and briefs. In addition to producing the Potro parade, Track 7 is the sole manufacturer of Potro’s Peruvian Pima cotton polo shirt collection, a testament to the integral Track 7 plays for many of its partner brands. The story continues Social media personality Brittany Tomlinson and The single person alums, Chelsea vaughn, Serena chew, and Pieper james enjoyed a full day of shows on Friday September 10e where the eponymous lingerie brand LaSette Lingerie, Zao, that merges Chinese aristocratic clothing with western charm, feminine lifestyle brand Just be, athleisure brand LAGIRLA, and D! showed exciting new collections. Colby John Bridal stunned the audience with intricately detailed and superbly structured pieces, and the evening was twice as enjoyable thanks to a second parade of CHICK. dressmaker Antoine Rubio, give a new twist to the best of the show, as her models roamed the runway in cafe-inspired looks wearing pampered pooches. Puerto Rican designer for children Wanda Beauchamp, Eni Buioron WOMEN, a broadcast line of Lulu and Gigi Sewing, and renowned designer Giannina Random, who has dressed celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, was also on hand to launch memorable collections that had audiences on the edges of their seats. High Priestess of Nightlife, Susanne Bartsch, brought him the famous The follies of Bartschland at Fashion Week when she hosted the Track 7 closing party where she started her new collaboration with UGG. Highlights of the event included a performance of Aerosmith’s “Dream On” by the legendary Joey arias and a performance of Amanda Lepore of his hit “Champagne”. Bartsch is UGG’s first Global Ambassador and proudly announced the new partnership with UGG at the exclusive show Track 7 event: a night of fantasy and fashion. For September 2021 NYFW, the events produced by Runway 7 were in partnership with the Corinne Goldsmith Dickinson Center for Multiple Sclerosis of Mount Sinai – which received half of all profits from the virtual and live doors. Runway 7 Director of Operations Diane Vara said, “We want to do our part to support MS research and use our platform to raise awareness of this widespread and, at times, debilitating neurological disease. Music was provided by New York DJ Screenplay Sponsors for New York Fashion Week by Runway 7 including AMA, Rogue House Salon, Book of Lashes, PRESS Seltzer, Dream Factory Balloons, Don Balilo Perez Cigars, Crowne Plaza Hotel, The MarMara Hotel and Look. Design workshops. LINKS TO THE SHOWS



THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 9



10:00 am – Naeem Khan

Runway 7 launches its spring / summer 2022 collections – Naeem Khan

Edit: https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/runway-7-debuts-ss2022-collections-naeem-khan 17:00 SHOW

-Legends Are Made, Hardcore Fashion, Pure, Lulu and Gigi Couture

Runway 7 launches Spring / Summer 2022 collections – Legends Are Made, Hardcore Fashion, Pure, Lulu and Gigi Couture

Edit: https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/runway-7-debuts-ss2022-collections-legends SHOW 7:00 p.m.

-Ydamys Simo, Dezigns by Kamohaolii

Runway 7 launches its spring / summer 2022 collections – Ydamys Simo, Dezigns By Kamohaolii

Edit: https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/runway-7-debuts-ss2022-collections-ydamys-simo 9:00 p.m. SHOW

-Renacio, Citizen Jane, Balance Athletica, CHICK

Runway 7 launches spring / summer 2022 collections – Renacio, Citizen Jane, Balance Athletica, CHICK

Edit: https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/runway-7-debuts-ss2022-collections-renacio-citizen McKenna Mallory for Citizen Jane FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 10 1:00 p.m. Show

-Zao, Lagirla, D! NG, LaSette Lingerie, Potro

Runway 7 launches its spring / summer 2022 collections – Zao, Lagirla, D! NG, LaSette Lingerie, Potro

Edit: https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/runway-7-debuts-ss2022-collections-zao-lagirla 3:00 p.m. Show

-Just Be., The Dysign House, Colby John Bridal

Track 7 launches Spring / Summer 2022 collections – Just Be., The Dysign House, Colby John Bridal

Edit: https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/runway-7-debuts-ss2022-collections-just-be-dysign 5:00 p.m. Show

-Anthony Rubio, CHICK, Eni Buiron WOMAN

Runway 7 launches the spring / summer 2022 collections – Anthony Rubio, CHICK, Eni Buiron WOMEN

Edit: https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/runway-7-debuts-ss2022-collections-anhony-rubio 6:00 p.m. Show

-Giannina Azar

Runway 7 launches its spring / summer 2022 collections – Giannina Azar

Edit: https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/runway-7-debuts-ss2022-collections-giannina-azar 9:00 p.m. Show

-Susanne Bartsch

Runway 7 launches its spring / summer 2022 collections – Susanne Bartsch

Edit: https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/runway-7-debuts-ss2022-collections-susanne-bartsch About track 7

Recognized as the first and only hybrid of its kind, Runway 7 Fashion is a one-stop vertical fashion platform representing the best of cultural diversity by integrating international designers, media celebrities and retail every season. Runway 7 not only has the ability to offer its designers a production to develop their collection samples, but also strives for excellence in presenting the season’s must-see shows, performances and installations. Their vast style marketplace provides guests with a true experiential event both in person and online to interact directly with brands and designers. Published in partnership with Honest Media, LLC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/nyc-fashion-week-fall-2021-173500046.html

