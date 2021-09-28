Skechers named 2021 Drapers Footwear Awards Men’s Footwear Brand of the Year

LONDON, September 28, 2021– (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Skechers USA Ltd., a subsidiary of Skechers USA, Inc., The Comfort Technology Company, today announced that Skechers has been recognized as the Men’s Footwear Brand of the Year at the 2021 Drapers Footwear Awards. Skechers has was congratulated by the panel of experts who deem ambitious and attractive to young consumers, reflecting the brand’s successful campaign with Ambassador Jamie Redknapp and its strong presence in the UK.

Skechers Ambassador Jamie Redknapp in his Skechers Arch Fit campaign. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are delighted to have been recognized for our entire men’s footwear division,” said Peter Youell, Managing Director of Skechers UK & Ireland. “Winning the Drapers Men’s Footwear Brand of the Year award is a testament to the work done to develop this category in our market. From strengthening our e-commerce business to reaching even more consumers with Jamie Redknapp, our men’s division has had a truly landmark year. “

Marvin Bernstein, Managing Partner of Skechers S..rl, added: “In normal times and in difficult times, we have remained committed to providing the highest level of comfort, style, innovation and quality to consumers; marketing that resonates; and excellent customer service. This prestigious Drapers award for our men’s division is the result of our efforts. We look forward to launching our next Jamie Redknapp campaign and building on this success.

The results of the 2021 Drapers Footwear Awards were unveiled at an industry ceremony on September 23 at the Hilton London Bankside. The 2021 Drapers Footwear Awards celebrate brands and retailers who have gone above and beyond to protect their staff, work with their suppliers and partners to maintain business continuity, and serve their customers and communities throughout the coronavirus crisis. Drapers Magazine is the market leading title providing unparalleled access to the UK fashion market, and the Drapers Footwear Awards are the most respected and prestigious in the footwear retail industry. In 2019 and 2020, Skechers was recognized by Drapers as Women’s Brand of the Year.

Featured products in the Skechers collections include fitness expert and entrepreneur Brooke Burke and legendary athletes like Jamie Redknapp, Tony Romo, Jon Gruden, Clayton Kershaw, Sugar Ray Leonard and Howie Long; elite runners Meb Keflezighi and Ed Cheserek; and professional golfers Colin Montgomerie, Brooke Henderson and Billy Andrade.

