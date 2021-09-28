Fashion
UCCS Rec Center reviews dress code – The Scribe
Tom baker
The UCCS recreation center is revising its dress code amid complaints from students about restrictive policies.
Marcus Graves, the institution’s director of operations, said the review would address subjective issues with the current dress code while prioritizing student safety.
[What] We focused on the health, wellness and safety aspect of communicable diseases and skin contact, and how can we adjust to be able to stay in this area while enabling new fitness trends and styles, Graves said. .
Were trying to adapt to [trends], but we don’t want to be as responsive as we used to be every year. We want to create continuity because styles of fitness will change year after year.
The current dress code limits clothing to non-overly revealing athletic clothing that covers the chest, back, stomach and armpits in all areas of the center except the pool, locker rooms and alpine terrain. The reasoning is to limit the areas of exposure where contractile skin-to-skin bacteria can develop.
Graves said they are not reviewing the dress code for the shoes. Currently, students are required to wear closed-toe, closed-heel sports shoes in the facility, with the exception of the Aquatic Center.
Some students complained about the subjective nature of the dress code.
According to the recreation center website, clothing suitability is at the discretion of the UCCS campus recreation staff. This discretion has caused some discord among students, who feel that the dress code is unfairly discriminatory against female students.
Graves addressed this issue and said the new dress code will be as objective and even-handed as possible.
Even on our side, the vagueness of it can be tricky. So that’s what we were trying to eliminate. Our goal is to clean that up, he said.
TJ Peck is the centre’s facilities coordinator and he started the dress code review in March 2021. He hopes that an education campaign can help students understand why specific dress codes are in place and why they cannot. not change some restrictions.
Unless they have either been in the world of sport for a very long time, or in a world where there are a lot of shared spaces or shared equipment [students] really aren’t aware of the threat that MRSA, ringworm, staph and things like that can cause, Peck said.
Something we were working on, once we got through the dress code, is an education process and making sure we are as clear and objective as possible.
The dress code at UCCS is similar to other universities in Colorado, where dress codes are aimed at minimizing the risk of contracting skin-to-skin bacteria.
According to Graves, CU Denver requires that clothing meet standards of public decency with the mandate that students must wear shorts and pants for all activities. Colorado College also requires clothing to cover the lower or middle back, abdominal area, rib cage, and buttocks.
The dress code review process is lengthy and includes reviews from UCCS partner organizations such as MOSAIC and the Office of Institutional Equity.
The recreation center has not given any estimate of when it will implement the new dress code.
|
Sources
2/ https://scribe.uccs.edu/uccs-rec-center-reviews-dress-code/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]