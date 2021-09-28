UCCS Rec Center reviews dress code – The Scribe

Tom baker

[email protected]

The UCCS recreation center is revising its dress code amid complaints from students about restrictive policies.

Marcus Graves, the institution’s director of operations, said the review would address subjective issues with the current dress code while prioritizing student safety.

[What] We focused on the health, wellness and safety aspect of communicable diseases and skin contact, and how can we adjust to be able to stay in this area while enabling new fitness trends and styles, Graves said. .

Were trying to adapt to [trends], but we don’t want to be as responsive as we used to be every year. We want to create continuity because styles of fitness will change year after year.

The current dress code limits clothing to non-overly revealing athletic clothing that covers the chest, back, stomach and armpits in all areas of the center except the pool, locker rooms and alpine terrain. The reasoning is to limit the areas of exposure where contractile skin-to-skin bacteria can develop.

Graves said they are not reviewing the dress code for the shoes. Currently, students are required to wear closed-toe, closed-heel sports shoes in the facility, with the exception of the Aquatic Center.

Some students complained about the subjective nature of the dress code.

According to the recreation center website, clothing suitability is at the discretion of the UCCS campus recreation staff. This discretion has caused some discord among students, who feel that the dress code is unfairly discriminatory against female students.

Graves addressed this issue and said the new dress code will be as objective and even-handed as possible.

Even on our side, the vagueness of it can be tricky. So that’s what we were trying to eliminate. Our goal is to clean that up, he said.

TJ Peck is the centre’s facilities coordinator and he started the dress code review in March 2021. He hopes that an education campaign can help students understand why specific dress codes are in place and why they cannot. not change some restrictions.

Unless they have either been in the world of sport for a very long time, or in a world where there are a lot of shared spaces or shared equipment [students] really aren’t aware of the threat that MRSA, ringworm, staph and things like that can cause, Peck said.

Something we were working on, once we got through the dress code, is an education process and making sure we are as clear and objective as possible.

The dress code at UCCS is similar to other universities in Colorado, where dress codes are aimed at minimizing the risk of contracting skin-to-skin bacteria.

According to Graves, CU Denver requires that clothing meet standards of public decency with the mandate that students must wear shorts and pants for all activities. Colorado College also requires clothing to cover the lower or middle back, abdominal area, rib cage, and buttocks.

The dress code review process is lengthy and includes reviews from UCCS partner organizations such as MOSAIC and the Office of Institutional Equity.

The recreation center has not given any estimate of when it will implement the new dress code.