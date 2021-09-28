Fashion
17 consoles to dress up your hallway
Hallways are undoubtedly functionally important (they need to house our ever-changing boot and coat collections, for example), but they can be dark, drab spaces. After all, it’s not exactly a place we tend to spend a lot of time on it, but it often ends up being an afterthought, in terms of design; usually being left pretty bare once we’ve stocked our shoe rack and hung up the artwork.
It’s a shame, because this space is the first place we see when we (and guests) walk into our homes, so it helps to make a good impression. Adding a console table, decorated with pretty flowers or other decorative details, can transform your hallway from a drab area into a design statement in its own right. A console can help hide unsightly radiators and, if there are drawers, you can keep your keys there so they’re ready for you before you go.
But while the hallway is a natural home for a thin table like a console, they can be used in any room. If you don’t want to punch holes in your wall for hanging shelves, a console table is a stylish alternative for keeping your houseplants, photo frames, or candle collection. Since they are narrow, they are also great for small spaces.
So here are the best consoles we found online in 2021, ready to dress up your hallway, living room, dining room – or anywhere you want to show off your beautiful collection of glassware.
Garner console table
This is a beautiful, minimalist Mid-Century style piece and is currently reduced by almost £ 100. So if you’re tempted, now is the time to buy.
Ddimensions: L90 x D32 x H75cm
Iggy Green Metal Plant Console
If you’ve done a great job growing your houseplants while in lockdown, this beautiful plant console will give you a suitable place to show off all your hard work.
Dimensions: H85 x W84 x D28.5 cm
Swen 1 drawer console table
It’s sleek, simple, and looks a lot more expensive than £ 100.
Dimensions: H80 x W81 x D35 cm
The Hague console table
£ 149.00
Neutral bohemian interiors have been a huge trend on social media this year – this console table fits the look perfectly.
Dimensions: L110 x D38 x H76cm
Grant console table
Dark woods always give such a sophisticated look. Pair it with gold or copper vases and a Persian-style rug to make a lavish statement the moment you step into your home.
Dimensions: H81 x W106 x D36 cm
Mahi console
Brass and glass are a truly classic combination – it will bring a timeless elegance to your hallway. Pair it with a large round mirror to finish the look.
Dimensions: H85 x W120 x D35cm
Garton hallway console
This one is longer than average so if you have a large hallway this is a good choice. It has three spacious drawers to store your keys and all that junk mail before you have time to take care of it. Choose between black or a natural mango wood color.
Dimensions: H87 x W120 x D41cm
Azrou oval console table
Did someone say “statement piece”? Because it is one. We love those chunky pillar legs. Definitely not one for small hallways, but in a large space this will make a real talking point.
Dimensions: H83 x W110 x D47 cm
Fresco Console
If you don’t want to choose between your love for Scandinavian and Mid-Century inspired pieces, here is a good option. It’s a truly timeless design that will never date.
Dimensions: H84 x W90 x D33 cm
Console Mimi Capsule
The golden finish greatly enhances the simple curves of this deco-style console.
Dimensions: L92 x D38 x H75cm
Milanese console table
£ 259.00
Well, this one is very sexy – those mirrored legs and a cool glass marble top allow for effortless luxury.
Dimensions: W120 x D78 x H40cm
Narrow console table with hairpin legs
If you are stuck in a small apartment this is a good choice. You can still decorate your hallway without sacrificing space.
Dimensions: Custom
Gallery Ripple 2-Drawer Console Table
choicemeublessuperstore.co.uk
£ 339.00
If you like dark, moody Abigail Ahern-style interiors, this is for you. The brass feet brighten up the decor and make it more feminine.
Dimensions: L110 x P40 x H78cm
Pampa high console in solid teak
We love this unique shape – even without adornments, it’s a decorative piece in its own right.
Dimensions: H75 x W110 x P40cm
Deco Console Table
If you are a true 1920s fan then you need this console in your life.
Dimensions: H78 x D36 x H122cm
Menorcan walnut console table
This one is more expensive, but it’s worth it: it’s made from solid acacia and colored in a deep, sophisticated walnut.
Dimensions: H80 x W120 x D42cm
Flute marble console desk
There’s a lot going on here, and we’re in it: it has a chic marble top finished with brass trim, slender tapered black legs, and wide fluted drawers. It’s almost a shame to keep this in your hallway – we’ll put it in the living room to show it off, or even use it as a small office.
Dimensions: L111 x D45 x H78cm
Sources
2/ https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/g37751129/console-tables/
