17 consoles to dress up your hallway

Hallways are undoubtedly functionally important (they need to house our ever-changing boot and coat collections, for example), but they can be dark, drab spaces. After all, it’s not exactly a place we tend to spend a lot of time on it, but it often ends up being an afterthought, in terms of design; usually being left pretty bare once we’ve stocked our shoe rack and hung up the artwork.

It’s a shame, because this space is the first place we see when we (and guests) walk into our homes, so it helps to make a good impression. Adding a console table, decorated with pretty flowers or other decorative details, can transform your hallway from a drab area into a design statement in its own right. A console can help hide unsightly radiators and, if there are drawers, you can keep your keys there so they’re ready for you before you go.

But while the hallway is a natural home for a thin table like a console, they can be used in any room. If you don’t want to punch holes in your wall for hanging shelves, a console table is a stylish alternative for keeping your houseplants, photo frames, or candle collection. Since they are narrow, they are also great for small spaces.

So here are the best consoles we found online in 2021, ready to dress up your hallway, living room, dining room – or anywhere you want to show off your beautiful collection of glassware.