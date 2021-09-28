10 questions for the first fashion director of Tangier

Sales centers are known for good deals, excess inventory and large crowds, and not so much for their sophisticated and elegant image and service.

The 40-year-old Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, however, took a step forward last spring by hiring its first fashion director, Ray Oliveira. Originally from Brazil, Oliveira began his career as a fashion designer and costume designer in the late 90s while living in Los Angeles. Her work includes fashion shoots, music videos and television projects. He moved to New York City in the early 2000s, where he was signed to an agency and began working with publications, celebrities, advertising, and television.

Among other tasks for Tangier, he offered style tips and advice on scoring the latest value price snapshots, which appear on social media and on the Tangier app and website. Tangier allows customers to create a cart from multiple outlets to buy online, receive help from virtual shoppers, and have employees pick up selected items from outlets to ship them to home or prepare them for curbside pickup.

In an interview with WWD, Oliveira discusses his mission in Tangier, how he communicates with consumers and works to raise the fashion profile of outlets.

WWD: I haven’t come across a lot of malls or malls that have fashion directors. Do you think your position at Tangier is a rarity in the world of commercial real estate?

Oliveira: Yes, I think Tangier is a bit of an innovator on this project. Tangier’s goal is to be a leader in style and savings. Shopping is so personal, and Tangier centers offer an engaging, exciting and interactive environment. I hope that through this collaboration, we can continue to create meaningful style experiences for customers, including personalized fashion advice and access to the latest trends and seasonal products.

WWD: Describe your responsibilities at Tangier and the categories of goods you cover.

Oliveira: I collaborate with the marketing and creative teams of Tangier and, collectively with our business partners, I define the seasonal trends, the development of creative campaigns and the execution of the content of Tangier. We cover style categories for women, men and kids, and we really want to make sure that we share content and styles that meet the diverse lifestyles of our buyers. With over 500 brands, we have something for everyone.

WWD: What are your main goals?

Oliveira: My goal is to help Tangier buyers maximize the great value they find in Tangier with the latest trends and practical style advice. Personal style is an expression. I want our buyers to feel inspired and explore their personal style. Whether their everyday look is classic or bold, casual or dressy, I want them to feel good in what they’re wearing. From fashion magazines to catwalks, my goal is to give buyers in Tangier access to the latest styles at a lower cost and show them how to make them their own.

WWD: What are the most effective ways to communicate with consumers and get your fashion message across? What types of events, live or virtual, have been organized?

Oliveira: Social media as a channel, and more specifically video as a format, provides us with immediate connection with our audience and the greatest exposure and shareability to spread the message. Aside from our online presence, we recently surprised a few lucky shoppers on site with over $ 500 shopping sprees and private styling sessions. We have and will be launching a few fun campaigns, including a video series highlighting iconic wardrobe essentials shoppers can always count on, no matter what decade, as part of Tangier’s 40th anniversary, pink style tips as part of TangerPink savings from October to benefit breast cancer research and well post another series of videos in November showcasing the gift giveaways and winter trends / styles as part of our TangerStyle Holiday campaign.

Live shopping events and flash sales through our social channels and TangerOutlets.com offer great ways to showcase merchandise in store, build awareness of our brands, and make sales for shoppers who don’t want to visit destinations in anybody. We recently partnered up with DKNY, Karl Lagerfeld and Theory to name a few.

WWD: How do you find recommendations on trends and inspirations?

Oliveira: Originally from Brazil, international stylist and costume designer, I am constantly inspired by the world scene. Right now, I’m turning to an age-old concept: neutrals go with everything. As for black, white and everything in between, mix and match as you like. Gray, beige and even denim matter. If it seems too understated for your personal style, choose patterns, details, and textures for more interest.

WWD: Do you work directly with brands? Describe your interactions and do you skim the opportunities?

Oliveira: I work directly with the Marketing Director of Tangier and her agency in collaboration with our business partners during the TangerStyle spring, fall and holiday seasonal campaigns. First of all, I compile a trend report based on what I see on the catwalks and in fashion forecasts around the world. Our partner brands then send us the latest styles from their collections that match our seasonal selection. This collaboration makes our seasonal campaigns even more relevant to our shoppers, as they can see what’s new in stores before they shop in almost real time. I frequent outlets, especially Tangers, two Long Island locations, Deer Park and Riverhead, because they are so close to New York. During these visits, I provide buyers with special collections from our retailers through live shopping and flash sales events. We also surprise our shoppers every now and then with a personal styling session and shopping sprees of their favorite designer brands. Visiting points of sale keeps me up to date with what our partner brands are doing and gives me the opportunity to interact with our buyers, which I really appreciate.

WWD: How is being a fashion director for a brand center operator different from being a fashion director for a store, magazine or website?

Oliveira: My role as Tangier Fashion Director is unique and exciting because I work with so many brands, styles and clients. Unlike a store / brand fashion manager, Tanger Outlets provides a multidimensional shopping experience for all types of buyers, allowing me to create campaigns with multiple styles, trends and buyers in mind. It has been a fun and rewarding challenge as I can define looks for all style personalities.

WWD: It says online that you are self-employed. What are you currently involved in?

Oliveira: In addition to my role as Tangier Fashion Director, I style for various publications, celebrities, advertising and TV clients as well as seasonal campaigns for major brands.

WWD: Many people see outlets as a place to get a good deal on basic items, full-price store scraps, or specially-made, substandard point-of-sale branded labels. Do you agree? Do points of sale need an image overhaul?

Oliveira: Some people may have an outdated perception of what points of sale offer. A lot of the hottest fashion brands have outlets, so the game has definitely changed. The beauty of outlet stores is that customers can still get great basics at an incredible price, but they can also discover on-trend looks and styles that allow them to update their wardrobe for the season with a few new ones. accessories or a complete wardrobe overhaul. Tangier’s mix of iconic and emerging brands ensures there is always something for everyone.

WWD: What are consumers buying in outlets these days?

Oliveira: In the wake of the pandemic, we are seeing a real appetite for relaxed and refreshed wardrobes. As consumers slowly return to the office, many are adopting work and leisure wear, a sophisticated take on work wear for leisure. From loungewear to chic workwear, that’s it right now. From comfy style to knits and light layers, it’s trendy, but functional. Consumers are looking for hybrid clothing that they can wear at home, at work and on the go. It’s much more versatile and relaxed than it was before the pandemic. The rules have changed and consumers dress more expressively in the way that suits them. It will evolve, but for now the fashion is so individual.