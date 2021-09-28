The power of Plus is changing the standards of the fashion industry

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Pictures; Courtesy Shammara Lawrence, Bri Arreguin-Malloy / Courtesy Gianluca Russo

Breaking into the fashion industry was not easy for Gianluca Russo and Shammara Lawrence. So fashion writers carved out their own space: the power of more. The digital platform, a combination of social media, virtual panels and networking events, was born a year and a half ago with the aim of not only strengthening the representation of the plus size community, but also to provide resources to show them all their possibilities.

During a conversation, the co-founders discuss what the power of Plus would have meant to them when they entered the industry, why their bond is so unique, and how they want to implement real change in the industry. the fashion.

Gianluca Russo: When we entered the magazine industry, we both had to make our own paths. If we had this space we could go to not only to feel seen and represented, but also to realize that there is a place for us in this industry and that there is a way for our voice to make a change, that our voice counts, that it is worth hearing, I think it would have been much easier for us. So, now it’s our goal not only to increase the representation of the plus size community, but also to provide them with resources.

Shammara Laurent: It is a ruthless industry. As much as I love fashion, it’s not for the faint of heart. To have people like you, Gianluca, and the power of Plus is amazing because I can see the collective power that the community has. The support everyone is showing is because we share similar experiences around fatphobia, whether it’s being the only fat person in your workplace or being banned from certain outings. Fatphobia really does impact every facet of society and our lives. I’m so happy to see how quickly the power of Plus grew, I wish it had been there when I was younger. I would have had fewer nights crying to fall asleep, if I’m being completely honest, because I just felt like there was no place for me in the industry.

GR: What’s so special is that we are a sure-fire example of the power of representation. Not many people know it, but I couldn’t get into fashion in the early years. I was stuck writing stories like: Does lemon water improve your skin? It wasn’t until I saw Shammaras [plus-size fashion] column at Vogue teens that I realized, Wait, there is a role for my voice here that adds to the larger conversation going on within the industry.. Without Shammara, I wouldn’t be here. That’s what’s so special about us building this platform, we get it.

SL: Whenever you bring up the fact that, like, I’m an inspiration to you, I’m just like, Little old me? I never got to talk about the kind of experiences I had as a more fashionable person until I met you. You innately understand how difficult or isolating it can be when you are part of a larger body working in the fashion industry. Often times people have been ignored and you feel like you are not worthy of your post as a writer in a prestigious publication, but having someone I can speak to has changed my life for the better. . I couldn’t have asked for a better business partner.

GR: What is so crucial to our success is the fact that we have two very different lived experiences so that we can tap into it all. This is what has been the best part of our staff relationship is meeting someone who understands it and you don’t have to explain frustrations or struggles. We also have very different perspectives. I’m a plus size white man from upstate New York and you are a plus size black woman from Brooklyn. We understand the importance of perspective, and that’s what a lot of the fashion industry lacks. They will focus on a perspective, a voice, a person. This is the real problem in this large community. They’ll center someone who’s amazing, like Paloma Elsesser, whom I love, or Precious [Lee] or Ashley Graham, one of the best models now. But they will forget that there is a whole range of bodies and people behind them who also need to be represented. It’s great if you go for a size 22, but what about anyone in a size 24 to 48? Community Plus is too often seen as a monolith, and that’s what we were really trying to break down here is that it’s a full spectrum of people, just like in the right sizes.

SL: I remember my first fashion show was a Betsey Johnson show. I love her, I wish she was still as tall as she was when she started out. But all the models were slim. They were nothing like me. And while I love Betsey Johnson, she’s super idiosyncratic and someone who comes up with a lot of creative designs, but I really wish she was a little more inclusive in terms of size inclusion.

GR: My very first fashion show was during New York Fashion Week for Men when I was a college intern. I was so excited until I realized I was literally the only fat person in the room, and it went from the most exciting experience to the most different experience. I remember my biggest takeout was, I’ll never get the chance to wear this.

SL: A few weeks ago you posted a question on Twitter asking, what was your first experience with diet culture? The responses that poured in were so heartbreaking, but what really touched my heart is that people are responding to each other with support and saying things like, you know, that was awful. You shouldn’t have gone that way; You deserve better. I’m so upset that we can’t do events in person because I would really, really like to meet people from the community in person.

GR: What I love about being a digital platform right now is that we can connect with people outside of New York and Los Angeles who have never been exposed to it before. . We can connect with everyone; there are no barriers. When we have these conversations on our social media about food culture, or the first time you felt amazing in an outfit and how that inspired you, or the first time you felt represented, the comments speak for themselves. We help people heal and grow and feel good while also feeling it because they are the ones who help us do it behind the screen.

GR: When you are able to recognize someone’s humanity at this level, it makes the biggest change they need to hear in those times. Community is everything to me, it’s the center of who I am, of the work we do. Without community, we are nothing.

SL: It really motivates me and shows me the impact I have, not only on the fashion industry, but the world at large when I’m done and gone. I really hope the industry and society as a whole is much better than I found it to be.