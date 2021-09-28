Rubina Dilaik celebrates Abhinav Shukla’s birthday in a dreamy thigh-slit floral dress, fans drooling | Fashion trends





Bigg Boss 14 TV star and winner Rubina Dilaik has fled to the Maldives to celebrate the birthday of her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla in the island nation. The photos of the couple during the holidays make us want to travel and goals as a couple. However, the icing on the cake is Rubina’s travel wardrobe. Her latest pics in a thigh-high split floral dress made our hearts beat faster and will surely leave you drooling. Rubina took to Instagram on Monday to share several photos from her vacation in the Maldives with Abhinav Shukla. She captioned her post: “What a welcome, what a celebration and ufff the surprises… surely you have planned @ ashukla09 Best birthday everrrrrrrr.” Rubina chose a dreamy, flowing floral maxi dress for the photos. Her dress is the perfect beach look, and in case you need some inspiration for your next beach vacation, here it is. Take a look at Rubina’s photos: + READ ALSO: Rubina Dilaik In Silver Embellished Saree Gets Bold And Sexy On Bigg Boss OTT The maxi dress features a plunging V-neckline, cinched waist and floral prints in shades of red, blue, black and orange. The risky thigh-high slit on the front added a touch of glamor to the dream outfit. Rubina also argued for on-trend sleeves with her simple ensemble, as it featured puffed sleeves with ruffle details and arm slits. Rubina Dilaik in the Maldives. Rubina styled her beach look by tying her locks into a sleek bun accessorized with a pretty flower and hair accessories. Black strappy sandals, rings and tiny gold hoops completed the accessories. Glowing skin, mascara-laden lashes, flushed cheeks, and shimmering eye shadows completed the star’s glam choices. After Rubina shared the photos on The Gram, it instantly went viral and fans filled out the comments section praising the star. See some of the comments below: Comments on Rubina Dilaik’s post. Rubina is well known for her role in several popular TV shows like Choti Bahu – Sindoor Bin Suhagan and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki. She was also a part of Bigg Boss 14 and later became the winner of the season. The star is married to Abhinav Shukla. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/rubina-dilaik-celebrates-abhinav-shukla-s-birthday-in-dreamy-thigh-slit-floral-dress-fans-are-drooling-101632813186778.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos