Paris Fashion Week S / S 2022: from Kenneth Ize to Marine Serre Fashion Week is back in shape in the French capital. Here’s everything you need to know about Paris Fashion Week S / S 2022

The whistle tour in the big fashion cities, New York, London and Milan continues. Paris Fashion Week kicks off with nine days of digital and IRL presentations of giant brands such as Dior and Chanel as well as future talent from Thebe Magugu to Kenneth Ize. It also culminates with a show dedicated to the late and great Alber Elbaz, featuring pieces celebrating the fashion designer’s legacy, by brands such as Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Valentino and Comme des Garçons. As the city hosts the first major ready-to-wear season in 18 months, we’re bringing you all you need to know about the S / S 2022 women’s fashion shows as they unfold. Kenneth ize Shimmering silk fringes, pleated tiger print, picnic blanket checks, optical stripes, the fabrics featured on Austro-Nigerian designer Ize’s Spring / Summer 2022 runway show were sumptuous and tactile in their finish. Spring sees an outpouring of upbeat tones and patterns, a signature of the designer, who made his Paris debut for A / W 2020. Ize has a weaving factory in Nigeria, where the majority of his materials are made. Here they have translated into carefree, easy, layered shapes for men and women, from soft cuts to sarong skirts, from skinny knits to flowing dresses, paired with sporty caps, baggy shoulder bags and buckle sandals. Marine Serre Serre gave up a physical spectacle in favor of digital film, Other 24, created with regular collaborators Sacha Barbin and Ryan Doubiago, who saw a cast of diverse models land in a seemingly idyllic country house, to perform isolated activities in its rooms and natural surroundings. Always concerned with sustainable development, this is the most recycled greenhouse collection to date, composed of 45% recycled materials and 45% reclaimed materials. For summer 2022, think of daring leathers, patchwork silk scarves, innovative 3D knits (also notable at Sunnei in Milan and Chet Lo in London) and Dutch embroidered tablecloths and tea towels, transformed into iconic gathered dresses and bodysuits from Greenhouse, bowling shirts and balaclavas. Innovative yes, but infinitely portable, enlarged with a touch of surrealism with jewelry resembling cutlery. §

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wallpaper.com/fashion/paris-fashion-week-ss-2022-kenneth-ize-to-marine-serre The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos